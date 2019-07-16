The St. Peter Planning and Zoning Commission looked at a way to address residents’ desire for a new dog park during its meeting on Thursday.
For several months, dog owners across St. Peter have worked toward the creation of a new dog park. The city’s current park tends to flood during wet springs, partly because of its closeness to the Minnesota River. Earlier this year, concerned citizens formed the River Valley Dog Park Association (RVDPA) with the goal of raising $50,000 for a new park. However, while the group has chipped away at its fundraising goals over the summer, the big question is still where to put a new park.
During Thursday’s meeting, Community Development Director Russ Wille said he has been working with City Administrator Todd Prafke and Public Works Director Pete Moulton to come up with a way to help the RVDPA make progress toward a new park.
“The dog park hasn’t been opened since whenever, and it’s unlikely to be opened any time soon,” he said. “It’s pretty evident it isn’t an ideal location for a dog park. It’s been underwater since almost forever. This is ridiculous.”
Wille explained that, currently, the city’s zoning ordinances prohibit city-owned parks in the city’s industrial zones. However, he recommended amending that regulation so that a dog park could be established along North Swift Street, across from the St. Peter Armory. Wille said the area could be enclosed by a chain link fence, with off-street parking made available.
“I think this is the ideal location for a dog park,” Wille said. “It shouldn’t be disruptive in any way.”
Many commission members spoke up in support of the idea.
“I was on the Parks and Recreation Board when we were working on the dog park thing, and there’s no place to do it if we don’t do it [somewhere] like this,” said Ken Rossow. “I think this is a great idea.”
Commission member Kelly Henry brought up concerns about the odor in the area from the St. Peter Water Plant.
“Have people spent time in that area?” she asked. “I had no idea that that corner smells so bad. I feel like no matter what we do, this could a bigger problem because of the smell.”
Wille acknowledged that the area did smell bad sometimes but said he only noticed it a few times a month, when the atmospheric conditions were particularly bad.
After some discussion, the commission agreed to move forward with changing the city ordinance. Wille will work on the amendment and bring it back to the commission at a future meeting.
From there, if the commission approves, the amendment will head to the St. Peter City Council for its approval. Wille said there will need to be a public hearing before the change can be finalized. If everything goes as planned, he estimates that a new dog park could be established by late fall.