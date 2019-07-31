The filing period for seats on the St. Peter City Council and School Board opened at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 and continues until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5 to elect a mayor, one councilor from Ward I (north Ward) and two councilors from Ward II (South Ward). Four School Board seats are also up for election.
St. Peter City Council and School Board positions are non-partisan and to qualify as a candidate you must:
Be eligible to vote in Minnesota; Have not filed for the same or any other office at the general election; Be or will be at least 21 years of age or more on assuming office; and Have maintained a residence in the district for which you are seeking office for at least 30 days before the general election on Nov. 5.
Once filing is officially open, anyone wishing to file for the city offices may do so at the city administrator's office in the Municipal Building, 227 S Front St. between the hours of 8 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. The filing fee is $5. Persons with questions regarding the election or filing for office are encouraged to call the city administrator's office at 934-0663 or by email at barbaral@saintpetermn.gov.
Those interested in filing for the School Board seats may do so at the district office at 100 Lincoln Dr. Call 507-934-5703 for more information.