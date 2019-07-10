Work on Hwy. 99 in Cleveland will increase next week (July 15) with a few minor impacts to traffic. The construction project, which includes work on Hwy. 99 in Le Sueur and Rice counties has been underway since May 20.
Hwy. 99 motorists can expect a short detour through Cleveland at the end of July to allow crews to replace a large box culvert at Cherry Creek. The detour for work in Cleveland includes Broadway and Sixth Street.
Local traffic is also advised that Hwy. 99 in Cleveland will have intermittent right turn lane and shoulder closures prior to the detour. For access to County Road 15 and Cleveland businesses, westbound Hwy. 99 traffic can use Dodd Road and eastbound Hwy. 99 traffic can use Broadway in Cleveland.
The Hwy. 99 project from St. Peter to Le Center includes new turn lanes, box culvert replacement in Cleveland, replacing guardrail, adding lighting and improving drainage as well as some sidewalk work.
Hwy. 99 from Hwy. 13 to Hwy. 21 in Rice County includes resurfacing, drainage and safety improvements. Traffic on that section has been detoured to Hwy. 13 and Hwy. 21 since May 20 and will remain in place until project completion in October.
More detailed information and detour maps for both sections can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy99. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.