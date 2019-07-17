The St. Peter City Council discussed big goals during its work session on Monday, which was held in conjunction with the Arts Center of Saint Peter’s Board of Directors and hosted in the center’s basement.
The two groups spent the majority of the work session brainstorming ways to connect St. Peter residents with more art opportunities, and one of the biggest ideas discussed was the plan to create an art walk in St. Peter’s Levee Park.
A long-held desire
According to Community Development Director Russ Wille, residents have asked him for some time about creating something similar to Mankato’s award-winning Sculpture Walk, but he stressed that it’s important for St. Peter to have its own, unique offering.
“I don’t aspire to be Mankato,” he said.
Wille said one complication is that MnDOT will not allow an art walk along Hwy. 169, which would be the most natural place for a drawn-out walking exhibit. Because of this, he began looking at other locations, working with a committee made up of him, Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee, Public Works Director Pete Moulton, St. Peter Community Center Director Joey Schugel, Jonathan Granlund (son of Gustavus artist Paul Granlund), and Matt Byers, co-owner of Twin-Cities based architectural design firm PLAAD. Eventually, the committee settled on Levee Park.
“When I walked by that park every day, I thought it was underused,” Wille explained.
He said this location could be an ideal spot, both because of its proximity to the Minnesota River and because it's a contained area would make it more accessible to people who might have difficulties with walking long distances. (For scale, Mankato’s art walk stretches about a mile and can loop to two miles if art lovers want to get closer to pieces on both sides of the street.)
“This is a wonderful potential location,” agreed City Administrator Todd Prafke. “There seems like a nice marriage here of practicality and opportunity.”
An ambitious design
Wille said he has been working with Byers to design the proposed park, with Byers volunteering a significant number of hours for the project. Wille shared sketches during the work session, showing a concept that included a raised ADA-compliant walkway and incorporated a scenic overlook over the river. The plan would be to mix sculptures around the park so that they could be viewed from multiple angles.
“I think we’ve come up with something pretty bold,” Wille said. “I think it’s a great place to start.”
Wille said it will be possible to design the walkway to keep it safe from flooding, and he also doesn’t think there will be a great danger of people trying to dive off it into the river. He acknowledged vandalism could be a concern, but he added that that’s a concern with any public installation.
“That risk is there no matter what,” agreed Councilor Roger Parras, referencing the Veterans Memorial. “It shouldn’t be a deterrent.”
Other meeting attendees asked about installing picnic tables or other amenities in the park, which Wille said could be a possibility. He added that the plan is to create a pedestrian promenade to connect with Mill Pond as well.
Honoring an artistic legacy
As for the art itself, Wille said the idea is to feature the work of Granlund and the students who studied under him. Granlund was the sculptor-in-residence at his alma mater, Gustavus Adolphus College, from 1971 until he retired in 1996, and he continued to maintain a studio there until his death in 2003. In his more than 50-year career, he created more than 650 different works. Now, more than 30 of his works are featured on the college campus in its own Granlund Sculpture Walking Tour.
Wille has been working with Granlund’s son, Jonathan Granlund, who oversees Granlund’s estate, and has also put out feelers to Granlund’s former students about their interest in contributing.
"The reaction of the [Gustavus] students was phenomenal,” he said.
Wille said the basic concept was presented at the Arts Center’s 40th anniversary party in early July and was met with overwhelming enthusiasm.
“It’s just an honor to work on this,” he said. “It’s not my typical bag, but I’ve really come to think highly of Paul [Granlund] and all the artwork I’ve seen at Gustavus. This is a man I admire and honor.”
Finding the funds
Because of the unique nature of the artwork being displayed, Wille said the art won’t be the big cost; the infrastructure will be.
He said he has been working with RW Carlstrom, a construction contractor based in Mankato, to assess the cost of the project. The structural steel will most likely be the largest component, but Wille doesn’t have a cost estimate yet. Once he receives one, he said the committee can explore cost-saving changes if necessary, such as scaling back on the raised walkway.
Arts Center board member Michele Rusinko cautioned the group about focusing too much on savings, however.
“I think it’d be a tragedy if most of it ended up at ground level,” she said, pointing out how drastically the entryway into St. Peter would change with the ambitious project. “I’m glad you were dreaming big and not putting limitations there, and I’d hold out ’til the last second [for the raised walkway]. When it becomes just a little less innovative and original, the funding drops.”
Whatever the cost, Wille said the plan is to raise the funds through private donations, not city financing, though the city may agree to fund continuing maintenance costs or other costs. Rosenquist Fee has been pursuing grant opportunities as well. Wille said he thinks fundraising will be a multi-year effort, but he said he’s confident in the project.
“With Ann and the Arts board, I have no doubt we’ll carry forward,” he said.