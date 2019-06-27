Fourteen years ago, at Relay for Life, Amy Neils told the story of her 6-year-old daughter, Hannah, who was living with blindness after recovering from a brain tumor. Now, at the 2019 Relay for Life, it was Hannah’s turn to tell her story.
Hannah Neils, now a graduate of Mankato West High School, had been diagnosed with brain cancer just a few days before her 5th birthday when doctors discovered a tumor the size of an orange in her occipital lobe.
“I had been experiencing a lot of leg and back pain and I was clinging to my mom a lot. I never wanted to leave her side which was not how I usually was,” said Neils. “One day, I wouldn’t get up to go to preschool, so my dad told me we would either go to preschool or the hospital. I was being a brat, so Dad took me to the hospital.”
Neils was treated with radiation at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, where she eventually became cancer free. Though the doctors were able to save her life, they were unable to save her vision.
The tumor, Neils says, pinched and damaged her optic nerve leaving her blind but able to perceive light and shadow.
“If you turn out the lights, I’ll still go ‘Ahhh, who turned out the lights?’” she joked.
Neils has never let blindness set her back. When she’s not in school or working as an assistant teacher at a daycare, she’s water skiing, downhill skiing, or driving her grandfather’s tractor.
“Don’t worry, he’s always in the tractor with me,” Neils remarked.
In her speech as the honorary survivor for the 2019 Nicollet County Relay for Life in St. Peter, Neils spoke with optimism and humor. She told the crowd at the Relay for Life that, having never had her cancer come back, cancer has become more of a gift than a curse in her life.
“It taught me to be strong,” Neils told the audience. “I never judge someone by the way they look.”
She was also grateful for the many connections that her experience had given her, including her vision teacher who taught her to read braille and use other resources for the blind, and the staff at the Ronald McDonald House which she refers to as “a second home” because of the many times she was required to visit over the years.
After hearing Neils speak at the same event she once did, Hannah’s mother Amy Neils said that she was grateful.
“A lot of families and a lot of patients aren’t as lucky we are,” she said. “So I’m very thankful that she’s here today.”
The Neils family has been involved in the Nicollet County Relay for Life nearly every year since Hannah’s diagnosis. After Hannah’s speech, the family led survivors and caregivers in a lap around the St. Peter Community Center Gymnasium.
The rest of the night included a silent auction, games for kids, and awards for the top fundraisers.
Ann Volk was the top individual fundraiser having raised nearly $5,000 for the American Cancer Society, followed by Margaret and Merton Wenner who raised $2,000 each. Margie’s Marchers raised more than every other fundraising team combined with over $10,000 in funds raised, followed by Betsy’s Believers with over $3,800 and the Nightwalkers with over $2,200.
In total, the Nicollet County Relay for Life raised over $18,000.
At 8:45 p.m., attendees joined the Luminaria Ceremony, where paper lanterns with the names of those who had their lives taken by, or are fighting against, cancer were lit. Relay for Life describes it as “a powerful demonstration that gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers comfort and hope.”