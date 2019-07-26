After 17 years as a St. Peter fixture, River Rock Coffee is opening a second location in Mankato this August.
According to co-owner Helena Shanks, who has been at River Rock for eight years, the idea to expand to a second location has been bounced around for the past year or so. Shanks co-owns River Rock with Tamika Bertram, who founded the coffee house in 2002, and Katie Aho, who has worked there for 10 years.
“We’ve been talking about it a long time,” Shanks said. “We were really evaluating what we were looking for in a space [and] being patient for that right one to come along.”
“It’s been 17 years, so we’re certainly not rushing into anything,” Aho added. “It’s something that we’ve been seriously talking about and actively looking for quite some time. We were trying to make sure that when we make the move, it was the right fit."
The right fit did indeed come along — 607 S Front St., which used to house Bluebird Cakery in Mankato. But while Shanks, Aho and Bertram are excited to move forward and open their new location, they’re still committed to the same principals and vision that guide them in their original location: supporting their community and their environment in a healthy, sustainable way.
Coffee with a cause
When Tamika Bertram first opened River Rock Coffee in 2002, she wanted to create a place where the St. Peter community could gather together and support each other. To do this, she formed relationships with area farmers, so she could use local ingredients, such as organic produce from Living Land Farm in St. Peter, eggs and bacon from Prairie Pride Farm in Mankato, organic whole wheat flour from Good Earth Mill and Grains in Good Thunder, and organic blueberries from Little Hill Berry Farm in Northfield, among others.
Bertram also formed a business partnership with Kickapoo Coffee Roasters, a Wisconsin-based company that supplies River Rock’s certified organic coffee and commits to paying farmers fair wages — even beyond what is required to be certified Fair Trade.
“It’s about supporting our community,” Shanks explained. “We make things from scratch from local farmers; we use coffee that’s grown by farmers who are paid sustainably. Honoring where our products come from and making [them] from scratch will always be at the core of who we are. This has always been a community space.”
Aho said part of offering organic, local ingredients is enjoying them when they’re in season instead of trying to offer everything all the time.
“Nothing is better than a strawberry when it’s in season,” she said. “Even if it’s just a few weeks, the flavor is going to be incredible compared to if you try to enjoy strawberries all year long. Part of it is picking things at the peak of their flavor, and enjoying them, and being grateful for them when they’re here, and then enjoying the next thing and being able to be excited [for it]. I think all of us each day vote with our dollar and choose to support what we believe in, and so keeping as much money in the local community as possible and establishing these relationships with local farmers is [so important].”
Growing and expanding
According to Aho, there have been several changes at River Rock Coffee since the café was founded in 2002.
“There’s been a lot of change, but it’s something that we embrace,” she said. “There’s been a couple different iterations, physically, of what River Rock looks like. Along the way, many wonderful faces have come in the door, both customers and employees.”
Aho is a St. Peter native who left to attend college and started working at River Rock after she graduated and returned to the area. She’s currently the manager of operations at the St. Peter location and will also take on the role in Mankato. Shanks, meanwhile, is from the Fargo area and came to St. Peter to attend Gustavus Adolphus College. She graduated in 2012 and enjoyed working at River Rock Coffee so much that she decided to stay. She is the café coordinator in St. Peter and will work as lead trainer in the Mankato location when it’s up and running.
The menu has also expanded, with some “classic favorites” like the tuna melt securing a permanent space, while others rotate depending on the season. Right now, the café is selling cucumber-hibiscus lemonade, which will give way to cucumber-basil lemonade later in the season.
In addition to a few renovations, one big change happened a few years ago when the café’s bakery split into its own company, River Rock Kitchen & Baking Co., owned by former River Rock Coffee head chef Christine “Montana” Rasmussen. The commercial bakery eventually moved into its own location at 219 W Park Row in late 2017.
Rasmussen continues to provide wholesale baked goods to River Rock Coffee, along with several other regional establishments, and Aho said the baked goods will be on the menu at their Mankato location as well.
“We work very closely together and really love serving all her wonderful goods that are baked fresh every morning,” she said.
Once the bakery vacated its original location, Aho said they were able to expand into the space formerly taken up by it. More seating was added, along with a mural on one of the walls.
“It gave us the chance to spread our wings back into the kitchen,” she said. “We continue to make all our syrups from scratch, in house, so it’s really nice having space available to do that.”
One thing that hasn’t changed — or rather, has come back full-circle — is the bicycle painted on the bathroom wall.
“Throughout all the different remodels, I actually painted over it, and so many people were sad that it was gone,” Aho said. “I could still see its outline, so I just painted it back. I think it’s really nice that throughout all the change, there’s also all these little moments and nods to moments passed — people who’ve worked here, customers who’ve come in and left little mementos … We’ve just used that to keep creating the space, to keep it new and energized and fresh, but also keep what’s really at the core of it, which are the people and the heart and the spirit of it.”
Starting something new
Shanks said the three co-owners began seriously searching for a new location in Mankato last August after deciding that it was time to expand in a second market.
“[It’s about] getting the chance to serve a whole different community,” Aho agreed. “We love what we do here in St. Peter and for me, [St. Peter] is my hometown, but Mankato feels like a second hometown, since growing up, I was always back and forth between the two. I’m excited to share something that I love with another community that means a lot to me, personally.”
Part of what drove the decision was the desire to offer more hours and work opportunities to their employees. Right now, River Rock Coffee has 11 employees, but there are only so many hours and shifts available at the one location. Now, some of the current employees will have the chance to work part-time or even completely transfer to the new location. Overall, Aho said she’s hoping to put together a team of 8-10 baristas in Mankato, and she has already begun the hiring process.
“I’ve really enjoyed working and growing with awesome, creative, passionate people,” she said. “The opportunity to open up a second location opens up the opportunity to work with even more amazing people, [as well as] opens up more paths for people within River Rock to continue to grow and evolve in different roles.”
Aho said the three owners are very pleased with the new location, especially because it has a patio space and gives them the chance to grow their own herbs.
“We’re so happy with the space that we’ve found,” she said. “It’s already starting to feel like home.”
One of the biggest parts of opening a second location was determining the new menu. While the Mankato location’s menu will feature several old favorites, it will also have some new offerings, too. The Mankato location will offer “pour over” coffee, which is brewed manually by pouring hot water through coffee-filled filters into cups or carafes. There will also be affogato, an Italian dessert made by pouring a shot of hot espresso over ice cream.
“It’s exciting to have the second location because it’s another outlet for things that we either played around with in the past over the years here or really wanted to explore and dive into before but don’t really have space on this menu or wouldn’t necessarily work with the setup that we have,” Aho said.
In the weeks before the official opening, Aho said that they’re working on refinishing the building’s hardwood floors, bringing in commercial equipment and hiring more employees. Aho said that the plan is to open the Mankato location in mid-August.