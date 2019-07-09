While some councilors had brought up concerns about funding a second resource officer for the school district during last week’s council workshop, the council voted unanimously to approve a second position at Monday’s regular meeting.
St. Peter Public Schools currently has one officer, who is an employee of the city and who works daily in the district’s different school buildings. The officer’s salary is split between the city and the school district. The position has been in place for 20 years, with the officer focusing on security, crime prevention and relationships with students. Officer Tom Winsell is the current resource officer.
The St. Peter School Board voted in late May to hire a second resource officer after the district’s security committee did extensive research into the topic. One of the main reasons was because the district has become so spread out among its several buildings that one officer can no longer interact with all the students.
Last week, City Administrator Todd Prafke shared a contract that the city had drafted for this second position, which would be one year but set to renew until the city or the school district expressed an interest in terminating it. The proposed agreement emphasized that the St. Peter Police Department is in charge of assigning the second officer, who will remain an employee of the police department.
The agreement also proposed a 60-40 percent cost split, with the city paying 40 percent of employee costs. Prafke said he estimated there would be a cost increase of about $55,000 per year to the city to support this second position, including part of the officer’s salary and benefits, training, vehicle use and supplies.
Prafke said this second position would “likely necessitate” the hiring of another police officer, whether Police Chief Matthew Peters assigns someone currently with the St. Peter Police Department or hires someone from outside specifically for the position. Peters added that it could take some time to fill the new position, so he is planning to take a “two-pronged” approach, starting the process to determine which of his officers would fit in the new position while also starting the hiring process.
“Honestly, at a good time of year, the hiring process takes us probably three months,” he said, adding that it’s unlikely the school district will be able to start the 2019-2020 academic year with a second resource officer already in place.
While Councilor Stephen Grams had questioned the 60-40 split in funding during last week’s session, he said he still supported the decision to hire another officer.
“I wish the School Board would bring their percent up higher, but I’ve given [it] a lot of thought, and I know this is a great value to our community,” he said.
Other councilors shared his sentiments.
“I have the same concern,” said Councilor Roger Parras, pointing out that the school resource officer will be spending about 80 percent of his time working in the district. “For the benefits, I’ll be supporting it.”
“I agree it would be lovely if the school could contribute more, but at the same time, those students attending the school still are citizens of St. Peter, and the city still does have a responsibility to [them],” said Councilor Susan Carlin. “It benefits the entire community, and it is directly benefiting citizens of St. Peter, so I’m comfortable with the 40-60 split.”
After discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve a second resource officer. The Police Department will now begin the hiring process.