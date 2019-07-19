The William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 announced Friday a sales agreement with Dan and Ryan Neisen on the Whiskey River property, off Hwy. 99, just east of the Broadway Bridge.
The new owners plan to re-open the space as a sports bar, according Dan Neisen, who is the father of Ryan.
"We’re going to do the sports bar atmosphere with the whole kitchen," he said. "It’ll be burgers and that kind of stuff. We’re going to put a bunch of TVs in there. We’ll sell pull tabs for the Legion."
The Neisens plan to close on the purchase Aug. 13. After that, they will aim to get necessary licenses to server food and alcohol, and by September, they hope to open.
"I think it’s a great community there, so hopefully everything goes well," Dan Neisen said.
After receiving the Whiskey River, which closed in early 2017, as a gift from Nicollet County Bank and Sam Gault, the American Legion took the initiative to reach out and contract with Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC). RNDC then conducted a feasibility study that provided the American Legion with recommendations for the gifted property, as well as the current building, that best fit with the values and mission of the American Legion.
Based on these recommendations, the American Legion chose to sell the property and has now accepted letters of interest for the Whiskey River property. The Niesens then extended an offer.
"The American Legion has accepted the sales agreement and is excited to welcome Dan and Ryan Neisen to the Saint Peter community," a release from the Legion said Friday.
“We are excited to be able to join the St. Peter community and look forward to re-opening the restaurant soon. We appreciate the American Legion accepting our offer and look forward to potential avenues for collaboration within the community,” said the father and son in the release.
From the Legion's perspective, the long-time St. Peter staple will be better utilized in private hands.
“Giving back to the community of St. Peter is not only part of the American Legion’s mission, but it is something we do out of service to others. This is something that each member of the American Legion values and was a guiding factor in our decision to sell the Whiskey River property,” shared Dave Arpin, Commander of the Saint Peter American Legion.
The Neisens have plenty of experience operating bars in southern Minnesota. The two currently operate Neisen's Corner Bar in Belle Plaine, and Dan has owned Neisen's Red Door Barn, also in Belle Plaine, for over 40 years.
Dan's brothers also own bars. Charlie Neisen operates one in Henderson, Dennis Neisen in Gaylord, and Mike Neisen in Fairfax.
"Every bar is owned separately, and they’ve all got got different stuff going on," Dan Neisen said.
As far as the move to St. Peter, Dan Neisen said that he and his son just want to keep reaching a greater audience.
"We’re just looking to expand. We figured it was a good location in St. Peter," he said.
The biggest concern, unsurprisingly, for the potential new owners of the Whiskey River building is flooding of the Hwy. 99 bridge. Traffic leading directly to the Whiskey River location has been closed several times in recent years, due to water reaching bridge level.
"It’s a concern, but you don’t know how many times that going to happen," Dan Neisen said.
Beyond that, the potential new owners see only moderate renovation work needed before getting the place back and on its feet. They hope to be serving the St. Peter community this fall.