United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced the sentencing of Shawn Kelly Thomason, 39, to 45 months in prison for engaging in repeated interstate stalking. Thomason, who pleaded guilty on March 20, 2019, was sentenced before Judge Eric C. Tostrud in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.
This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Mankato Department of Public Safety, and the St. Peter Police Department.
According to the defendant’s guilty plea and documents filed in court, Thomason devised a plan to digitally stalk, harm, and abduct his ex-girlfriend. Thomason handwrote lists that he titled “Tactics” and “Preparations,” which included items such as gloves, cable ties, cuffs, stun guns, pistol, and knife. At least four times between Oct. 30 and Dec. 7, 2018, Thomason drove from his home in Hazel Park, Michigan, to the home where the victim was living in Mankato.
During each of these visits, Thomason stalked the victim. He attached GPS trackers to the victim’s vehicle, recorded her daily travel to and from her home, and surveilled her at her place of employment. Thomason's conduct was discovered on Dec. 6, 2018, when he made contact with the victim in Mankato and was arrested the following day.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emily Polachek and Katharine T. Buzicky prosecuted the case.
Convicted: Interstate stalking, 1 count.
Sentenced: 45 months in prison, three years of supervised releas, restitution amount to be determined.