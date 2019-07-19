Referencing the lack of high-speed internet in rural areas of the county, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners discussed the possibility of exploring broadband options during its work session on Tuesday.
Under-served county
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the majority of Nicollet County’s physical geography is “unserved,” which DEED defines as lacking access to wireline broadband service at speeds that meet the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) threshold of 25 megabits per second download and three megabits per second upload. Some of the county’s cities, such as Nicollet, fall into the “under-served” category, which is defined as an area that receives service at or above the FCC threshold but doesn’t have access to wireline broadband service at speeds of 100 megabits download and 20 megabits upload.
Only a few of the major city centers, such as North Mankato and St. Peter, fall into the “served” category.
County Administrator Ryan Krosch said, overall, about 82% of the county at least reaches “under-served” levels, while about 77% of the county’s population reaches served levels. However, these percentages are high because the majority of the county’s population resides within those larger city hubs, while residents in rural areas don’t have nearly as good internet access.
“Those [areas] without 5,000 people are the ones lagging behind,” he said. “We definitely have a lot of under-served areas in the county, but population-wise, it’s not a large amount of our population.”
Referencing the Comprehensive Land Use Plan that Nicollet County conducted last year, Krosch said broadband access was mentioned, though not overwhelmingly. Of the 187 survey respondents, 11 wrote that broadband was an aspect that could be modified to improve day-to-day life, registering in the top five answers. Meanwhile, when respondents were given a list of priorities to rate on importance, 98 of them wrote that broadband internet was “very important” to them, with broadband ending up in the top 10 priorities.
“It did register on the radar screen, but there are other areas that people felt were more important,” Krosch said, pointing out that broadband didn’t register when residents were asked the “biggest challenge” that Nicollet County will encounter over the next 20 years.
However, Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer pointed out that the responses could have been skewed given that many rural constituents have trouble conducting the county’s online surveys.
“It doesn’t surprise me that the survey is low, because our rural constituents didn’t have access to it,” she said. “They can’t get [it] on the internet.”
Commissioner Marie Dranttel shared her own experience from living in a rural area, noting that there’s a “10-mile area” where there isn’t cell phone coverage near her.
“I’m 600 feet away from getting broadband to my house,” she said. “The city of Nicollet is under-served. That’s an issue. People have told me, ‘It’s too bad you bought snowplows with that [surplus] $2 million … We could’ve used some broadband.’”
Finding answers
Commission Chair Denny Kemp expressed concern about the potential cost of a countywide broadband initiative, especially given that some residents wouldn’t want to purchase the pricier broadband option even if it were available.
“The cost per mile [of broadband networking] gets really, really problematic,” he said. “At what point does the consumer value this technology that they’re willing to pay for it?”
Kemp pointed out that last year’s survey didn’t look into factors such as whether Nicollet residents were willing to pay extra for broadband capability.
“The only way they're going to know is to truly ask the question,” he said. “The attempts that we’ve made to this point are probably not adequate to give us a real litmus test. It isn’t just about, ‘Do you want broadband?’ It’s, ‘Do you want this at this price?’ They brought hardware to Sibley County, but nobody subscribed. Do we want to commit resources, and would it be to the best benefit of our constituency to ask those questions and get a better idea of what they’re thinking?”
Commissioner Terry Morrow voiced an interest in exploring different broadband options to at least know what was available, whether the county decided to pursue anything in the long run. He pointed out that more schools are trying to use “e-learning” days where students complete online lessons during snow days, while other industries, such as health care and even farming, have begun relying more heavily on fast internet speeds. He also referenced the growing need of employees to be able to work from home.
“I want to be really, really clear that I’m not advocating today that the county make any investment,” he said. “My question for all of us is, does the county wish to determine whether the unserved areas wish to have greater availability? I’m urging that we find out whether there is a need and what type of availability would be out there. I’m not married to a type of technology, but I do think that it’s incumbent on us to determine the need.”
Krosch said other counties across Minnesota have had similar discussions, with many different decisions made. Blue Earth County is currently conducting a feasibility study for broadband improvement, which is costing about $50,000.
“My long-term concern for Nicollet County, from a financial standpoint, is if we jump into this, are we going to set ourselves up [with people saying], ‘You did a feasibility study, and now let’s back that up,'” he said, adding that he was probably being overly cautious. “That’s my biggest concern. I look at this as another infrastructure system. We’ve already got one that we can’t pay for. I think it’s something that we need to look at.”
Looking for funds
While DEED does provide grants through its Border to Border Broadband Development Grant Program, those funds need to be used for infrastructure costs, such as project planning, permits and construction labor. The grants don’t cover feasibility studies like the ones the county commissioners voiced an interest in undertaking.
However, Morrow said he had heard of broadband grants offered through the Blandin Foundation, a rural-focused private foundation based in Grand Rapids. Nicollet County has already had experience with the Blandin Foundation, which will host a Leadership in Ethnically Diverse Communities (LEDC) program in St. Peter starting in September.
The Blandin Foundation offers several broadband-based grants, such as the Robust Network Feasibility Fund grant. This matching grant supports research into the feasibility of geographically based broadband networks.
Morrow said he has been talking with Blandin representatives about applying for the grant, which has a deadline of Sept. 27. He said the answer was “vague” as to whether the county would have enough time before then to put together an application, but he was interested in trying.
The other commissioners also expressed an interest in meeting with Blandin representatives and seeing if it would be possible to move forward with a feasibility study. They plan to schedule the meeting sometime in August.