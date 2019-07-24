Now in Mankato, former Superintendent Peterson left his mark on St. Peter

It was in the early 1990s, as Jeff Olson taught one of his social studies classes at Gustavus Adolphus College, that he first saw a particular student with big potential.
“He had star power, “ Olson said of the student. “That same top 1 percenter, in terms of students I ever came across, showed through as a teacher and then a principal and then a superintendent.”
It was a young Paul Peterson, fresh out of high school, pursuing the career he always knew he wanted: education. Of course, being a few decades older than the student, Olson probably never considered that one day he may be taking over a position from this student, but alas the cyclical nature of life took effect.
At the start of July, Olson took the reins as St. Peter School District superintendent from Peterson, who is moving on to take the top spot at Mankato Public Schools. Of course, five years ago, it was Peterson taking the St. Peter superintendency from Olson, who was retiring. On this occasion, Olson is merely filling in on an interim basis, as his mentee moves on to a bigger stage.
“The goal this year, as an interim superintendent, is not to park the bus, but to continue working on the middle school program, the graduate program, meeting the needs of all learners. Hopefully meeting the early requirement of naming a qualified person superintendent ahead of July 1. “ Olson said. “I think the ball is definitely on the tee. The idea now is to hit it and hopefully hit it a long way.”
The tee-ball reference was a salute to Peterson, who Olson and others say impacted the district positively in numerous ways during his time here as teacher, then principal and then superintendent. Over the 20 years Peterson worked in St. Peter Public Schools, the district has changed immensely, and a lot of that is to Peterson’s credit, though he may not accept it.
“I do believe that St. Peter is in a great position — not because of me,” he said. “It’s the staff that works in this place. The board, the faculty, the teachers are so committed to kids, and that’s what keeps this thing moving in the right direction.”
By design
Sometimes it seems a person’s trajectory was laid out from the very start. Peterson path seems to embody that idea of destiny, but like anyone, he had some aversions to the path over the years.
He grew up around in Annandale near St. Cloud, and his future wife, Kari, moved there at the age of 9. By their senior year of high school, the pair were dating — “a good start to knowing each other,” Peterson said. The two would go on to get married, shortly after college, then have two kids, Evan and Isaac.
All the way back to his middle and high school years, Peterson remembers loving school.
“I had just great experiences with it,” he said. “I was one of those that school worked really well for. I had teachers and coaches who were just instrumental in my life. I had a good family, great parents, but teachers in a small town are just everything to you — great role models, give you good experiences.”
He said he used to look at his principal, thinking ‘That looks like a great job.’ So when it was time to go to college, it was easy for him to choose education at Gustavus in St. Peter, where Kari had also decided to go. There, he would meet Olson, a professor at the time, who would ultimately hire him to perhaps his most crucial position as a teacher in St. Peter.
Indeed, it seemed not a stone was present to interrupt Peterson’s path.
But realistically, it wasn’t quite so direct. And it wasn’t always so clear. Peterson first took his social studies education degree to Monticello, where he worked his first teaching job and Kari worked as a nurse. They married there, built a house and had their first child.
At that point, St. Peter appeared far away — simply their old college town.
Upward mobility
But then a job opening in the social studies department at St. Peter Middle/High School suddenly appeared, and given the connection between Peterson and then Principal Olson, the position felt like a natural fit for the former. Peterson thought, “Let’s give it a shot.”
“100% it was the right decision,” Peterson said. “No regrets at all.”
Peterson loved his time as a teacher. He worked with seniors — pretty much all of them between his advanced placement and standard classes.
“That’s such a cool part of kids’ lives. They’re wrapping up their high school career and are on the brink of wherever they’re going,” he said. “It’s incredibly important work, but it’s also unbelievably rewarding.”
But he had always fancied a career in administration, and in the early 2000s he was taking a principal program at Minnesota State University, Mankato. And right when he wrapped up the program in 2003, Gil Carlson was retiring as superintendent, causing Olson to be elevated and opening his principal position. Peterson took it.
“I think the only reservations I had are typical of people when moving from the classroom, which is losing that daily connection with the kids. You get to know kids and families really well. I still miss the classroom sometimes,” Peterson said. “But it wasn’t enough to say ‘I don’t want to be principal.’”
For the next 11 years, Peterson worked as principal under Olson’s leadership, learning the ropes as an administrator and directly impacting what was happening in the district. He earned Minnesota High School Principal of the Year honors early on.
By the time 2014 came around, and Olson was set to retire, the School Board was certain that Peterson was the best choice for the district’s new leader. He was the only person to move to the final interview stage.
Impact
As principal, working with Olson, Peterson was able to focus on several initiatives and projects still impacting St. Peter Middle School and High School today. The two saw the need for both college and career readiness early.
“There are great memories of pursuing that and pushing teachers to think differently,” Peterson said. “We pursued different academies, like the medical science academy, where kids would go up to River’s Edge and see nurses and doctors work for people, get certifications, be in that environment.”
Olson pointed to Peterson’s work moving the district to where it is today.
“He clearly helped articulate early on where we needed to go as a district, in terms of building programs. The efforts to get the high school built go back to 2012, and Paul was very instrumental in getting that done,” Olson said.
Olson noted that Peterson is also a great communicator, which Becky Grabow, a teacher when Peterson was principal and administrative assistant when he was superintendent, agreed with.
“He’s a people person who wanted to be among the staff, and he was just a positive force of energy. Students are motivated by that and staff and teachers are, too,” Grabow said. “-He was very approachable. You could always ask him. People felt comfortable bouncing ideas off of him. You felt he would listen.”
Legacy
Though the majority of his time in the district was actually spent as a teacher and principal, Peterson’s legacy in St. Peter will likely be his time as superintendent. That was when he led an effort, started by Olson and staff before him, to pass a referendum in 2015 to build a new high school in the community and reorganize the other schools.
It was a defining moment for St. Peter Public Schools, which was at a crossroads throughout the 2000s, aiming to modernize learning but lacking the facilities to do so. This is where Peterson’s communication skills made all the difference.
“He was out in January and February doing these driveway meetings, where he went out to the district and would meet with neighbors in a driveway to talk about this referendum coming up,” Olson said. “It’s pretty incredible to have that kind of energy and reach out to the voters in that way.”
Grabow remembers well the efforts put into the referendum in Peterson’s first years as superintendent.
“That was the driving force a lot of the time,” she said. “We were so focused on doing what we could to promote the building and the vision behind it, and then bringing it to fruition. He was highly motivated to do that, coming from the classroom and then as the principal and superintendent.”
And from a teacher’s perspective, Grabow believes the changes made after the 2015 referendum — building a new high school, creating a new high school, renovating the elementary schools and dividing them by grade levels — has launched St. Peter schools into the future.
“I think it gave (Peterson) an opportunity to move a lot of things forward with education and help us see a new way, so we weren’t using a 1950s model and instead seeing a new way of teaching and learning,” she said.
Moving on
At this point, Peterson’s trajectory seems not only designed but just about unstoppable. It was no surprise to those in the community paying attention that, the second it opened, Peterson was a favorite to get the superintendent job in Mankato. That is, if he wanted it, of course.
“If it was two years ago, I don’t think I would’ve even gone for it,” he said. “But the time was right.”
Certainly Peterson has left the district in a healthy and manageable position. Since Olson took over as superintendent, the two have led enrollment growth from 1,824 students in 2003 to over 2,200 in 2018-19. And with Olson stepping in to keep the momentum rolling in 2019-20, the School Board should have every opportunity to find the right leader for the future.
Peterson certainly believes things will be good for St. Peter.
“There is not an ounce of hesitation in my body,” he said. “This district is going to keep on the path of always looking for new and innovative ways of connecting with kids and accelerating learning. That’s just in the culture.”
Many could and would argue that Peterson has been a big part of creating that culture in his 20 years in the community. As he starts his work in his new community next door, he just hopes that his work in the old one translates to students feeling the same way about school that he felt growing up.
“That’s an experience between one adult and about 20 kids,” he said. “So, as a superintendent, when you’re able to peek in there and see some really engaged and high level learning, that’s when you go, “Yes,” because those are the things you hope for.”