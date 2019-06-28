River’s Edge Hospital was recently awarded the distinguished Quality and Patient Safety Award by the Minnesota Hospital Association (MHA) for their implementation of quality practices to the hospital. The hospital was also recognized as an Orthopaedic Center of Excellence for specialty services provided to patients requiring orthopedic care.
The Quality and Patient Safety Award recognized River’s Edge Hospital as providing extraordinary services to their patients, with the implementation of innovative programs and improved facility and staff training services in the reduction of the number of patient falls at the facility. This distinguished award was the first of its kind to be awarded in the state and third in the country. River’s Edge received a similar award in 2016, but made significant improvements to the hospital’s services since its 2016 recognition by enhancing patient safety throughout their updated facility.
“With the addition of the new patient wing and amidst the hospital renovation, we take extreme pride in knowing that our staff can still provide such excellence in care and services. We may be a small hospital, but we are making big changes,” said River’s Edge Chief Marketing and Development Officer Stephanie Holden.
According to River’s Edge Hospital Chief Quality Officer, Janell Rauchman, the staff are educated and evaluated on an annual basis regarding patient safety and in the reduction of the patient falls rate. Every patient is screened upon entry to the hospital for their individual fall risk based on their injury.
Patients are not allowed to use bathrooms during night-time hours without staff assistance and hourly rounds are made to each room, decreasing the risk for self-transfer, which could result in a fall. Renovations to patient rooms have also resulted in less fall risks. Rooms are now equipped with zero entry showers and new flooring safety mechanisms have been added to be less slippery when wet.
“Everybody is involved in patient care, and our patient committee continues to make changes that enhance their safety,” said Rauchman. Since their 2016 recognition, River’s Edge Hospital has decreased their falls from 2.4 to 1.5 per 1000 patient stays, thus resulting in the hospital’s newest award recognition.
The hospital was also recognized for its designation as an Orthopaedic Center of Excellence. This designation is recognized in the health care community as having achieved certification in three separate areas of orthopedic expertise. In this case, River’s Edge staff is providing top-notch surgical, diagnostic, and therapeutic services related to orthopedic care.
These certifications are overseen by DNV GL, a worldwide certification body that assures an organization’s performance of their staff, facilities, and organizations through certification, assessment, and training services. River’s Edge Hospital has worked hard to achieve this level of excellence.
“Quality care is something we provide on an everyday basis at River’s Edge,” said Chief Nursing Officer, Paula Meskan. “All of our staff members are constantly being educated on how to improve the services we provide, raising the bar internally as well as externally, when it comes to orthopedic services that our patients would want to see.”
The American Academy of Orthopedics requires a set of standardized training and services that every hospital is certified in. These programs, such as blood clot prevention, training nursing and pharmacy staff keep hospital staff in a mode of constant improvement and the certification evaluation started two years ago. River’s Edge Hospital was initially evaluated as a center of excellence because of their increased number of shoulder surgeries the hospital was providing to patients.
This year, the orthopedic department showed an increase in the number of spine surgery, as well as hip and knee replacement. At the hospitals annual review, DNV followed up on the departments improvements, centering on the everyday work that the department does for their patients.
According to Meskan, making the choice to have these certifications was really centering on the work that the department does on a regular basis and really puts them at the top of the list when it comes to external competition.