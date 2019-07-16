Hwy. 99 motorists and Cleveland area residents can expect a detour to begin on Monday, July 29 to allow crews to replace a large box culvert at Cherry Creek. The detour for work in Cleveland includes Broadway and Sixth Street.
The 99 detour at Cleveland will be in place until the completion of the project in October.
The project, from St. Peter to Le Center, includes new turn lanes, box culvert replacement in Cleveland, replacing guardrail, adding lighting and improving drainage as well as some sidewalk work. It includes work in Le Sueur and Rice counties and has been underway since May 20 and is nearing completion of culvert work and beginning paving shortly.
Hwy. 99 from Hwy. 13 to Hwy. 21 in Rice County includes resurfacing, drainage and safety improvements. Traffic on this section is detoured to 13 and 21 until completion in October.
More detailed information and detour maps for both sections can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy99.