Almost seven weeks after surgeons removed most of a grapefruit-size tumor from inside Keely Davis’ head, the Cleveland 12-year old doesn’t show many outward signs of her ordeal.
Even the incision mark, which starts in front of her left ear, and Keely indicates as being about 12-inches long, is barely visible.
“I’m feeing good,” said Keely, who will start seventh grade at CHS this fall. She led off a fun run and walk, held for her benefit Saturday morning at Beaver Dam resort, a few miles east of Cleveland.
After Keely was experiencing headaches, double vision, nausea, and arm tingling, a CT scan of her skull, taken in early June, revealed she had a grapefruit-sized growth. More tests determined she had a craniopharyngioma, a rare brain tumor that is not cancerous but can cause severe side effects as it gets larger.
Her surgery, which lasted over four hours, was at St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester on June 10. Surgeons left parts of the tumor that were attached to or near vital parts of Keely’s brain, nose, eyes and pituitary gland. She returned home three days after surgery.
Since then, she has been recovering nicely and slowly returning to her normal activities. The day before the fun run, Keely completed the first of six weeks of radiation treatments in Rochester. Doctors are hopeful the therapy will destroy the remainder of the tumor. She has a treatment each day, Monday through Friday.
“First week down, five more weeks,” said dad Craig, who was thankful for the help from the fun run and other fundraisers held around Cleveland, including a pizza lunch during Cherry Creek Days.
With more than 35 participating, organizer Stacy Hahn said this year’s 5K generated over $800 to help fund the Davis family during Keely’s treatment and recovery.
“There’s been a lot of community support,” said Craig Davis. “A big shout out to Chris Thomas and the She Shed for everything they’ve done. It’s a lot of traveling, a lot of gas money, so it’s been a financial relief in many ways. This whole thing is awesome.”
This is the second year in a row that Beaver Dam was the site of a charity 5K. Last year, it raised money for the area Lakes Association. The Cleveland Fire Department has helped make sure the 5Ks run smoothly.
Donations for Keely will be accepted at the Beaver Dam lodge until Thursday.