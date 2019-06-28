On Monday, June 24, the St. Peter City Council enjoyed a rousing discussion over a motion to appoint a construction manager to build a new fire hall.
The city received five proposals from different agencies and narrowed it down to three before requesting that the agencies present their proposals before councilors. City Administrator Todd Prafke then chose lowest bidder R. W. Carlson for the job at $478,850.
“There are several reasons for that: Their past work with the city, the value of cost that they’ve provided,” said Police Chief Matthew Peters, who was sitting in for Prafke. As the lowest bidder, Carlson would be contracted for a fee of $478,000.
“As is noted in the memo, the committee wasn’t unanimous,” Brandt clarified.
This was evident from the discussion that followed. Councilor Roger Parras stated that his first choice was an alternate construction company but was concerned about their bid, which was $200,000 more than Carlson.
“Their presentation was very strong, but at that price tag, I don’t think it offsets the extra cost,” said Parras.
The council expressed its desire to minimize price while still hiring quality craftsmen.
“I have every confidence in Carlson,” said Mayor Chuck Zieman.
The resolution to approve Carlson as construction manager passed unanimously, although construction may not begin for a significant amount of time.
“For the viewing audience, because we are maybe approving this does not mean that we are starting tomorrow or even probably in the near future,” said Zieman of the fire hall project. “This is just something we need to do in order to establish costs.”
New website
A second impactful, but less controversial, upgrade was also broached during the June 24 meeting. The city of St. Peter is planning to redesign their website with a more usable layout. The website was last updated around 2007, has had no enhancements since that time, and is no longer being updated by security patches.
“It’s the major way in this day and age that people come and visit the city for the first time,” said Financial Director Sally Vogel. “Customer’s expectations have changed a lot.”
Seven companies submitted proposals for the project and the city decided on Civic Engage, a website division of Civic Plus, as their preferred contractor.
“It was selected because the design is responsive, it’s viewable on your mobile: Your phones or your iPads,” said Sally Vogel. “It’s PDF searchable, so if people want to look at council packets once this is implemented, the new packets will be searchable.”
With the new design, community members will be able to submit city job applications and building permits online.
The total cost for the first year is $23,249.83, after which Civic Engage will charge the city $4,399.73 annually for hosting the website, security enhancements and patches, and 24-hour support. The project will be defrayed through the general fund as well as library, utility, and public access.
Another element of the new website is compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“You can change the types on it so that it’s bigger,” said Vogel, adding that she believes an audio option is available as well.
The motion to approve funding passed unanimously. Vogel said that community members can expect to see the new website up and running around six months after the project is approved to start.
To conclude the meeting, Peters reminded the public of the annual Fourth of July parade and mentioned that city offices will be closed for the holiday.