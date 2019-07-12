A Kasota man is accused of taking a woman he knew to his home against her wishes and forcing her to have sex with him and then attempting to keep her in the home.
Matthew Michael Tollefson, 41, of Kasota, was charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree, a felony, in Le Sueur County District Court. The woman he allegedly assaulted told investigators that she had asked for a ride home to Le Center after drinking alcohol at the bars in Mankato.
According to the complaint, the victim ran to her cousin's house after 4 a.m. June 29, seeking to escape Tollefson and a friend. She told the cousin that Tollefson had sexually assaulted her, and she was taken to the hospital for examination and the family member reported her story to law enforcement.
The victim was reportedly moved from River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter to Mayo Health Systems Hospital in Mankato for the examination. The Emergency Room nurse reportedly found bruising, scratching and scruff marks on the victim's body and an unknown substance, possibly semen, on the outside of the victim's dress.
The victim recounted the night for investigators. She said she started the night at Blue Moon Bar in Kasota, where she works and where her friend was working that night. At 9 p.m., the two headed to Mankato to go out. After being out for a few hours, the victim said she left her friend, feeling ill. She then started calling for rides, but couldn't get anyone to pick her up until Tollefson reportedly agreed to come pick her up and take her home.
The victim said she is much younger than Tollefson and knew him through Blue Moon.
Instead of driving to Le Center, Tollefson allegedly drove her to his house in Kasota, despite victim wanting to be taken home. Tollefson reportedly told her that she could just stay at his house and the victim said she apprehensively entered the home, and Tollefson then physically escorted her upstairs, holding her by the arm.
The victim said she had never been in Tollefson's home before and was unfamiliar with the bedroom that he led her into. She said she laid down on the bed with her clothes on, pretending to sleep, so Tollefson would go away, but Tollefson was allegedly behind her with no shirt on.
The victim said Tollefson proceeded to take off her clothes, despite her repeatedly telling him "No" and "Stop." Tollefson allegedly then inserted his penis into her vagina repeatedly, as she continued to protest and tried to get away.
Later, the victim said she tried to leave the house, but Tollefson allegedly would not let her and made her move to another room. When she thought he had left, she said she attempted to leave out the front door but couldn't get it open. She said she heard Tollefson coming back, and so she ran out the back door and ran to the Blue Moon.
She said at the Blue Moon, she went to the kitchen area and sat on the floor, but when she opened her eyes, Tollefson was allegedly standing there. She asked for her keys again, and Tollefson reportedly refused.
Tollefson and a friend then reportedly coerced the victim into a car. The victim said she got out at a stop sign and ran to her cousin's house, where she hid in the bushes. The cousin told investigators that when he received one of the victim's calls, he came out and saw Tollefson and his friend standing outside, and they said they were looking for the victim, because she was "really drunk."