Caribou Coffee is bringing a new location to St. Peter — this time, a drive-thru.
After many years of operating without use, the lot at the corner of N Minnesota Avenue and Ramsey Street in St. Peter, formerly home to a Shell gasoline station, will be home to a Caribou. There is already one Caribou in St. Peter — located in the Family Fresh building — but that one doesn’t utilize a drive-thru.
Matt Brostrom, who purchased the property as part of investor group, KMT, LLC, in 2017, confirmed the development Tuesday.
“We are very excited to be welcoming Caribou coffee to the north end of town,” he said. “It will be a nice fit for the site and neighborhood. We are still finalizing everything with the city but hoping to have them take possession and be open for business by November of 2019.”
The developers’ timeline means the business is about four months away from opening, if all goes to plan. Brostrom said much of the details are still undetermined, such as what the Caribou will offer beyond the drive-thru option, but regardless, he feels the business will be a good fit at the location.
“We’re feeling good, excited. I think it’s going to be a good fit for the neighborhood and site. I think it will benefit the neighboring businesses,” he said.
A convenience store was originally built on the site in 1956, eventually becoming a Shell station, which also included a truck wash. The property was sold to a Texas company, Nebuti Trade and Travel Inc., in 2006, and by 2010, no property taxes were being paid on it.
That led Nicollet County to put the property into tax forfeiture and sell it. Brostrom purchased in March 2017. The gas station was torn down and the tanks were taken out from underground.
The property is now a simple square of dirt, waiting for something to be built. If developers can get needed approvals from the city in the coming weeks and months, that something will be a Caribou and it will be in place soon.