Arts Center of Saint Peter members and guests celebrated the organization’s 40th birthday with a parking lot party July 6.
Juana Arias: (has worked at the Arts Center since 2012). “I think the Arts Center is a very unique little space in a unique little town. I can bring my children here, it is a creative outlet for everyone. I value that, and I am grateful for the artists community that keeps it thriving every year.”
Ronda Redmond: (Many-year member of the Arts Center). “I am grateful to have a place like the art center here. It has been many things to me over the years; it has been a creative outlet and it is so welcoming to the entire community, whether artists or art lovers. The Arts Center in St. Peter has been and continues to be a great way to gather with other artists.”
Stephanie Bove: (renter at clay studio and Arts Center member for three and a half years). “I am a happy community member who likes to make art in the studio.”
Jake Fee: (23-year renter at the clay studio). “It’s a great trade and I get to know other artists within the community. I also work with the arts and crafts program at the (Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter).”
Jim Muyres; (Arts Center member from Mankato). “This art center has really high quality art and a vast range of artists. This center has a lot of personality and brings in a wide variety of art and genres.”
Ann Judkins: (long-time Arts Center member from North Mankato). “I really enjoy the different generations of artists that gather here.”
Amy Willette: (Became Arts Center member after moving here from Wisconsin last year with her husband). “St. Peter is a wonderful community full of art and talent of so many types. It has been wonderful for us, as new community members, to be able to be a part of such events. It is such a welcoming place to gather and celebrate art and St. Peter.”