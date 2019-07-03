This summer marks an important milestone in District 508, St. Peter Public Schools. The district’s Read and Feed Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is now a decade in the making.
It was 10 years ago when Jeff Olson, St. Peter superintendent at the time and current interim superintendent, launched the Read and Feed program, in hopes of curving summer learning loss and providing nutritious meals to children who would generally find this supplement during the school year. Many families find it hard to access nutritious meals and snacks, such as those available with school lunch, to supplement their growing minds and bodies throughout the summer months.
Over 22 million children receive free and reduced-price meals during the school year, making SFSP a growing necessity, especially in rural and lower income based school districts.
Federally regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and based off of U.S. Census data, the food service program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education, providing meals to children up to age 18, and is based on the number of students, in any given population, who receive free or reduced-price meals throughout the school year.
“When the St. Peter Read and Feed program started, we only needed 35 kids to show up, to meet the criteria needed to continue with the program ,” explained Special Programs Administrator Ytive Prafke. “But the program brought in more than 110 children on any given day.”
According to Prafke, the summer Read and Feed began with immediate success in the St. Peter community, and has continued to grow in size, as well as popularity, throughout the past decade. Today, the Read and Feed program offers both lunch and breakfast programs, and attracts more than 250 children and their families throughout our community in the summer.
The program has continued to step up its game by making the summer food program a fun and appealing place for everyone to gather during the summer. Not only is the summer program a great place to find a nutritious meal, but also take part in reading or other activities. It’s not only a place to fuel your mind, but your body as well. Prafke explained that when the program started 10 years ago, there were library activities, and even 4-H activities to partake in during Read and Feed, and that hasn’t changed.
“This year has been a great year for the Read and Feed program. Having the addition of transportation sites throughout the town, as well as in conjunction with the Recreation Exploration events that take place immediately following our food program, this has really become a program about community,” said Prafke.
For many students, especially those living in more rural areas or lacking in adequate transportation when school is not in session, socializing with peers and taking part in summer activities has been out of the question. This year, the school program has joined with the St. Peter Transit bus service, picking up and dropping off kids at various locations throughout St. Peter, free of charge, so that students are guaranteed a way to take part in the summer fun and enjoy a nutritious meal, as well.
April Pehrson, a St. Peter paraprofessional, has been working with the summer Read and Feed program for six years now and has enjoyed watching the program grow.
“The most rewarding part of this program for me, has been seeing the diversity of people attending this program. What started as a summer supplemental food program, has become so much more,” Pearson said. “It has become a meeting place for families with small children, and a gathering spot for students to grab a bite to eat after summer sports practices, or on their way to summer school in the morning.”
Pearson said it is rewarding to see the community involvement and interaction between so many groups that attend the Read and Feed. Kids Corner daycare brings their classes to the program twice a week, and many private, home-based daycares are now bringing their children to the site as well. Pehrson said that many providers, as well as parents, find that getting out of the house with their children and walking to the middle school site is the highlight of their day on occasion, and many of the children really look forward to seeing their peers and other children their age, that they may not see as often during the summer months.
“The summer Read and Feed program has really become a gathering spot for the community and it’s so rewarding to watch so many smiles on the children’s faces when they see this as so much more than a free meal location,” said Pehrson.
Read and Feed has more to offer than just filling a stomach. It has become a place to meet others, play a game or read a book. Many children are excited to get outside and play on the outdoor play equipment at the middle school as well. The program has become a hub for friends and families alike to get out of the house and interact with other families around town.
“St. Peter May be a small town, but we, as a community are doing big things in our small town,” Prafke added. “The support of our community and the school district is wonderful. Everybody is welcome at Read and Feed, to enjoy a meal, as well as a place to gather and socialize.”