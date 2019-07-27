It doesn’t take a farmhand to raise your own livestock in Nicollet County. As the Nicollet County Fair begins to kick off, St. Peter residents are preparing to exhibit livestock that they’ve been training through 4-H’s animal leasing program.
The animal leasing program assists 4-H members who may not have the housing or expenses needed to own livestock the chance to show off these animals at county and state fairs and animal science projects.
“As a city kid, it’s been a great experience for my daughter,” said Michelle Vogel. “She wouldn’t have had that option otherwise.”
Vogel’s 12-year-old daughter Amanda has leased dairy cows from the same farmer for five years through the program. While many families like the Vogels lease animals from farmers they know, 4-H also assists members in connecting with farmers who may be interested. These lease agreements determine where the animal will be housed and who is responsible for paying for food, grooming and training. The animals available for lease include beef and dairy cattle, goats, chickens, rabbits, sheep, swine, calves, lamas, horses and dogs.
Exhibiting these animals in shows teaches kids plenty of life skills says Nicollet County 4-H Interim Director Kelsey Graham.
“Putting them in shows is lots of hard work,” said Graham. “Kids also have to talk one-on-one with a lot of fairgoers and teach them about their animals.They’re educating themselves and consumers on how livestock are raised. The kids build communication skills and a hard work ethic, which will help them later in life no matter what they do.”
Michelle Vogel has taken notice of the impact exhibiting animals has had on her daughter Amanda.
“She has learned how to handle these really large animals,” said Vogel. “Her confidence has really improved.”
In order to prepare their animals for show, kids will meet with their animal several times a week for months. This process includes feeding, grooming and training an animal. Reegan Kelly, a member of the Norseland 4-H club who specializes in raising sheep for competition, commented on how difficult that can be.
“Sheep have a natural instinct to follow with their herd,” said Kelly. “So in order to get one to follow your commands and be comfortable being around only you requires you to train it until it’s basically your pet.”
Kelly has raised animals through the program since she was 5 years old and started out with dairy cattle and rabbits. Though she has two older brothers who exhibited animals through 4-H, it was a preschool field trip that inspired her to join in.
“I was on a preschool field trip with my teacher to a farm and I fell in love with the rabbits and sheep,” said Kelly.
Today, Kelly is regularly exhibiting sheep at fairs across the state and not only leases sheep, but now owns three of her own. Kelly has had many accomplishments over the years, including winning the 2014 Minnesota State Fair sheep show with a leased ewe, and is currently preparing her sheep for the Nicollet County Fair.
“The Nicollet County Fair is the big one,” said Kelly. “I have done other shows this year, but that’s mostly for the preparing the sheep for exhibition. The Nicollet County Fair is the big competition.”