During Monday’s St. Peter City Council work session, councilors voiced unanimous support for hiring a second school resource officer for the St. Peter School District but weren’t as united as to how the position should be funded.
St. Peter Public Schools currently has one officer, who is an employee of the city and who works daily in the district’s different school buildings. The officer’s salary is split between the city and the school district. The position has been in place for 20 years, with the officer focusing on security, crime prevention and relationships with students. Officer Tom Winsell is the current resource officer.
The St. Peter School Board voted in late May to hire a second resource officer after the district’s security committee did extensive research into the topic. One of the main reasons was because the district has become so spread out among its several buildings, so one officer can no longer interact with all the students.
Now that the School Board has reached a consensus, the issue will go before the City Council, but councilors took time to discuss the matter beforehand on Monday. City Administrator Todd Prafke shared a contract that the city had drafted for this second position, which would be one year but set to renew until the city or the school district expressed an interest in terminating it.
The proposed agreement emphasized that the St. Peter Police Department is in charge of assigning the second officer, who will remain an employee of the police department. The agreement also proposed a 60-40 cost split, with the school district paying 60 percent of employee costs. Prafke said he estimated there would be a cost increase of about $55,000 per year to the city to support this second position.
Mayor Chuck Zieman questioned whether the agreement would “lock in” the city when it came to an officer’s salary, but Prafke said the proposed amount is only estimated and will be reviewed yearly. St. Peter Police Chief Matthew Peters added that many communities don’t even have official written agreements concerning school resource officers, but he wanted to have something in writing in the event that it needed to be revisited in future years. He added that his department has been supplying a resource officer to the school district since 1999, and the funding has varied depending on salary requirements and other factors.
Councilor Stephen Grams said he was not satisfied with the proposed funding split, since the two resource officers would spend their entire shift at school during the school year and only expand into the greater St. Peter community during summer months. Because of this, he recommended splitting the cost of the second position 25-75, with the city paying 25 percent.
“The school district needs to carry their weight, because the city’s been carrying the lion’s share of it,” he said. “It’s time they started paying up. Law enforcement is for public safety. What you’re talking about is a law enforcement officer becoming a social worker. I know that role of law enforcement officers is changing, but I still believe that law enforcement should be public safety. If it goes to the council at this rate, I’m going to have to vote against it.”
Councilor John Kvamme disagreed with Grams’ assessment, pointing out that a resource officer helps prevent future issues.
“You’re not looking at the fact that, because we’re paying for a police officer out there, we have fewer problems out in the greater community,” he said.
Zieman agreed, calling the proposed split “appropriate” and saying, “There are things to be gained for the city that saves us down the road from having this person there.”
Chief Peters said it is difficult to quantify the impact of a resource officer but stressed that the connections made between students and law enforcement are invaluable. He said other police officers in the department rely on the school resource officer’s relationships with students and their families.
“I can’t quantify what that means, but it means a lot,” he said. “The school resource officer knows what’s happening [and] knows the dynamics and can help the rest of our department do a lot of prevention. If I just look at a raw number … I’d love to have [the district] pay 75 percent. But when I try to quantify it, it’s just so worth it to us. [A] fifteen percent [difference] doesn’t matter to me.”
“There’s also very important opportunities for law enforcement officers to have positive contact with kids, and that just pays dividends in the long run for our society and in our community specifically,” Prafke added.
Prafke said this second position would “likely necessitate” the hiring of another police officer, whether Peters assigns someone currently with the St. Peter Police Department or hires someone from outside specifically for the position. At a previous meeting, Peters informed the council the process could take a while, since the position requires someone with five years of experience, and recruiting for any new hire has been “very difficult.”
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed resource officer agreement at its next meeting.