The National Dairy Shrine is pleased to announce the recipients of the Merton Sowerby Junior Merit Scholarships for 2019.
These scholarships are designed to encourage qualified Junior status undergraduate students to pursue careers in the dairy industry or related occupations. This scholarship is named in honor of National Dairy Hall of Fame Pioneer and Klussendorf honoree Merton Sowerby.
Emily Annexstad, of St Peter, has been awarded the top scholarship of $1,500. Emily is double majoring in Animal Science and Agricultural Communication & Marketing at the University of Minnesota. Annexstad is president of the campus National Agri-Marketing Association, vice president of the Beta of Clovia Sorority, vice president of the Minnesota Junior Holstein Association and active in the Gopher Dairy Club.
Annexstad is currently serving as the 64th Princess Kay of the Milky Way. Emily plans on a career in dairy communications championing the positives of the dairy industry.