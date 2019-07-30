Rep. Jeff Brand received the First-Term Legislator of the Year Award from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities (CGMC) July 25 during the Coalition’s three-day summer conference in Bemidji. The award recognizes a first-term legislator who has gone above and beyond in his or her advocacy on behalf of Greater Minnesota.
Rep. Brand, a Democrat from St. Peter, has quickly established himself as a leader on key issues that impact Greater Minnesota cities, according to CGMC.
"In just his first year in the House, he has become a go-to legislator on numerous issues by demonstrating his knowledge and willingness to be a strong voice for rural communities," a release from the organization said.
This session, he served as the chief House author of several bills pertaining to top CGMC priorities such as Local Government Aid (LGA), transportation and funding to build or expand child care facilities.
“As a former St. Peter city councilor and a past member of the CGMC Board of Directors, Rep. Brand came to St. Paul with a keen understanding of the issues that are important to our communities,” said Ron Johnson, a member of the Bemidji City Council and president of the CGMC. “Starting from day one, he sought out ways to advance Greater Minnesota priorities and has shown that he is committed to being a strong advocate for his district and rural communities throughout the state.”
CGMC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy organization representing 97 cities outside of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The Coalition educates legislators about issues important to Greater Minnesota.