Bancommunity Service Corporation has reached an agreement to acquire the State Bank of Belle Plaine.
Bancommunity Service Corporation, parent company of First National Bank Minnesota, will begin operating the bank after obtaining regulatory approval which is expected in approximately three months. A merger of the two banks will follow early next year. First National Bank Minnesota has offices in St. Peter, Mankato and Gaylord.
“The State Bank of Belle Plaine is a perfect fit to join our organization,” said Michael W. Bresnahan, President and CEO of First National Bank Minnesota. “The Gatz family has a long tradition of providing superior community banking services to Belle Plaine and the surrounding communities and we look forward to carrying on that legacy. Just as we are committed to providing unsurpassed banking services in the communities we currently serve, we will demonstrate that same commitment and value to the Belle Plaine community.”