Nicollet and Sibley County farm bureaus will be holding a joint policy development meeting on Monday, July 22nd at 6 p.m. at Hahn’s Diner in Winthrop.
The meal will be Dutch-treat, ordering off the menu. Meeting to follow.
This is the beginning of the resolutions process where members can surface issues at the local, state, and national levels. Resolutions will be voted on at the Nicollet County Farm Bureau annual meeting on Sept. 14 at Swan Lake Lutheran Church starting at 9 a.m.
This is an opportunity to help shape the direction of agricultural policy.