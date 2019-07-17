The Treaty Site Historical Center, 1851 N. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter will be hosting a book talk: "The Relentless Business of Treaties" by Martin Case on July 25, 2019 at 7 p.m.
"(The book) explains how the property system of the United States was foisted upon indigenous peoples through the mendacity of traders, speculators, and politicians." said Tadd M. Johnson, ESQ., Professor of American Indian Studies, UMD.
Cost is $5 and free for Nicollet County Historical Society members. For questions, call 507-934-2160.