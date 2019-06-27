Mill Pond Fishing Contest

St. Peter School Age Child Care (SACC) helper Kenzie Kienholz points out fish in which 6-year-old Keith Goettl should cast toward during the 2018 fishing contest at Mill Pond. (Herald file photo)

The annual Mill Pond fishing contest is taking place Thursday, July 11, from 2-3:30 p.m.

Prizes for Youngest Angler, First Fish, Biggest Fish, Most Unique Bait, Most Fish and more will be handed out on the day. No registration is needed.

