Annual Mill Pond fishing contest returns Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Jun 27, 2019 St. Peter School Age Child Care (SACC) helper Kenzie Kienholz points out fish in which 6-year-old Keith Goettl should cast toward during the 2018 fishing contest at Mill Pond. (Herald file photo) The annual Mill Pond fishing contest is taking place Thursday, July 11, from 2-3:30 p.m. Prizes for Youngest Angler, First Fish, Biggest Fish, Most Unique Bait, Most Fish and more will be handed out on the day. No registration is needed.