The deadline to purchase licenses for dogs was April 30 in St. Peter.
Pet owners who failed to do so by the deadline must now pay an additional late fee of $5 in addition to the licensing cost. Pet owners who do not relicense their dogs are subject to ticketing by the Police Department.
Licenses are available from the Community Development Department at city Hall between the hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are unable to stop in, licenses can be purchased through the mail by submitting an updated rabies certificate, signed by a licensed veterinarian, along with a check written to the city of St. Peter for spayed/neutered: $10 and unaltered: $30, to 227 South Front St., or by placing the updated rabies certificate in an envelope along eith the fee in the drop box outside of City Hall.
All dogs and cats old enough to receive a rabies vaccination are required to be licensed by the city. Call 507-934-0661 with any questions.