Campus News Becky Asleson Becky Asleson Jul 15, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dean's List - Simpson College St. Peter Kelli Hansen Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Becky Asleson Load comments Most Popular Articles ArticlesMore than 400 sexual assaults reported on MN campuses; Gustavus fourth most in 2017Slow left lane drivers fined beginning Aug. 1Kasota man accused of sexually assaulting, chasing womanMan sentenced to prison after St. Peter Police helped investigate interstate stalkingFour decades in, Co-op is a dream come trueArts Center leaders reflect on past, look to future at 40-year birthdayHwy. 99 construction expands work in ClevelandFriends battle to the end in men's Shoreland Club Championship; Hulsebus wins women's for second time64 people get hooked on fishing at St. Peter contestHarold H Hobday Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices Submit Your Event Upcoming Events Jul 16 Bridge and 500 Tue, Jul 16, 2019 Jul 16 Try Hockey for Free Clinics Tue, Jul 16, 2019 Jul 17 Surplus Breads Wed, Jul 17, 2019 Jul 17 Red Cross Blood Donation Wed, Jul 17, 2019 Jul 17 Paint a Portrait of your Pet 2.0 Wed, Jul 17, 2019 Around the Web Katy Perry does a lot of 'enemas' Tamar Braxton is officially divorced Packers by position: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers adjusts to new coach and offensive system Sibley man killed in tractor rollover Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. St. Peter Herald Morning Report Delivered Wednesday and Saturday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists