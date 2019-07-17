During the month of June and at the St. Peter Fourth of July Parade, Thrivent Financial hosted their eighth annual “Fill the Window and Food Shelf Drive” to benefit our local food shelf.
"We are always amazed at how much help we receive in making this possible by the amount of food we collect and the amount of cash donations that are given, but this was by far the best year we’ve ever had," said representative Alicia Brunson. "Our office, along with many volunteers including those from Fasting for Friends, collected 412 pounds of food and $2,350.41 in cash donations from the public which the food shelf estimates has a total monetary value of $3,030.21. These are both new records!"
She added, "We want to thank all the donors that brought their food and monetary donations to our office beforehand or to the parade. We’d also like to give a special thanks to Family Fresh for the use of their shopping carts and boxes and to the many volunteers who helped us at the parade. We couldn’t have achieved these kinds of results without all of you!"