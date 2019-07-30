Stan Davis died early last Saturday morning, just after midnight. He was four months short of his 101st birthday.
His death brought an end to what was an extraordinary life, rooted deeply in Saint Peter, Minnesota. Stanley Davis was born on a farm west of Saint Peter, on November 26, 1918, 15 days after the Germans had surrendered and World War I had come to an end. Woodrow Wilson, our 28th President, was en route to the Versaille Peace Conference in France and little-known 3rd year ballplayer, Babe Ruth, hit just 11 home runs for the Boston Red Sox, as they won their 5th World series that fall. About 103 million people lived in America. Unemployment was low, 1.3%, and the ending of the war had brought relief to America and great anticipation for the future. The roaring twenties indeed followed, and then, on October 29, 1929, came the Great Depression.
Stan Davis was just to turn 11 years old.
Stan's mother Mary Hahn was a seamstress at the Johnson overall factory in Saint Peter. Stan's father, Allen Davis, was a farmer, a gas station owner, and a construction laborer. Stan's parents divorced in 1931 and he, his mother, and his two sisters, Bernadine and Betty, moved in with Stan's grandparents, Martin and Carrie Hahn. They lived in Saint Peter where the McDonald's restaurant sits today.
Stan graduated from St. Peter High School in 1936, one in a class of 58. He was the only member of his class still alive before the time of his death.
Stan was the captain of the football team, an outstanding gymnast and a good student.
After being recruited to play football at Gustavus, affordability guided him instead to work. He took a job at the Norseland Creamery in 1936 where he was taught to make butter by his mentor, the late Harvey Parsons, whose front porch Stan lived in by night, while working in the creamery by day.
In 1940, he enrolled at the University of Minnesota to take a short course in butter-making; it was there he honed the skills that would found his career as a butter-maker in the dairy business. Stan married Gloria Johnson of Saint Peter in 1940, and they had 5 children — Mark, Tom, Jim, Gus, and Barb — all born and raised in Saint Peter.
In 1943, Stan and Gloria, with a little borrowed money from Stan's mother and his aunts, purchased, on a contract for deed, the tiny Saint Peter Creamery. During the war years, the creamery made butter for the United States government to supply the Army.
Stan was denied registering for the draft by the government, due to his status as a specialized manufacturer and supplier of critical products for the war. That always bothered him.
Stan would expand the butter creamery into milk powders and buttermilk ingredients over the next 30 years, helping forge the rapid expansion of the Minnesota dairy industry's development of various new milk products. He and his son, Mark, joined the Cords family of the Le Sueur Creamery in 1969, and together founded Le Sueur Cheese Company in 1972.
Stan was one of the few private dairy operators competing with the large milk cooperatives. He took great pride in the challenge, and in the success.
Stan and Gloria were very active in Saint Peter, with Stan serving on the School Board in the late 1950s, the Nicollet County Fair Board, and as a member of the First National Bank board from the 1970s through the 1990s.
Stan Davis was easy to be with and got along with everyone; he had a gentle but playful personality that attracted people to him; his friendships and lifelong relationships stretched far and wide. He was known as a fun-loving prankster, and he liked to sing little ditty's of various song, rhyme and sayings.
He was always joyful, and had a reputation of never having said a negative thing about another person, or making judgments on other's "ways", as he put it. He was driven, worked hard, had strong opinions, but went with the flow of anyone who was around him. He was a lifelong Republican, but praised President Franklin Roosevelt his entire life. He lived under 18 different U.S. Presidents.
Stan's entrepreneurial founding and expanding of the Saint Peter Creamery in those tough years after the great depression and World War II, would become the genesis for his family's many entrepreneurial ventures in the years that followed. The businesses that spawned from this entrepreneurial spirit, work ethic, and determination were plentiful.
Davisco Foods, Mackenzie Agency, Saint Peter Culligan, Cambria, Sun Country Airlines, Davis Family Dairies, and Cambria Mortgage all were founded or purchased, expanded and operated, by descendants of Stan and Gloria Davis, a tribute to their lives.
These Minnesota businesses, all having common threads to a culture born of those early years in the 1930s, when Stan Davis rode his motorbike from Saint Peter to Norseland, went to work, and learned how to make butter.