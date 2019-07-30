In conjunction with 2019 Night to Unite, St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services is hosting Summer Celebration Monday, Aug. 5 at Veteran's Memorial Park, starting at 5:30 p.m. with a presentation of colors by American Legion Post No. 3 Color Guard and the National Anthem sung by Alexia Wentworth.
Stop by the registration canopy to sign up for lots of door prizes. Two grand prizes are Twins tickets donated by Dave Detlefsen and pearls donated by Stone's Throw Gallery. Pick up a free Family Swag Bag. Register your child for a chance to win a new bike — 16", 20" or 24".
There is also free swimming, dunk tank, inflatables, balloon twisting, child ID's, face paining and exploration recreation activities. Walking tacos, hot dogs, chips and pop served by Kiwanis Club. $1 off per person for a combo meal with a donation to the food shelf.
Door prizes and Grand Prize drawing at 7 p.m.