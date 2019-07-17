The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in identifying who owns vehicle in the provided image, which appears to be a dark-colored Ford three-quarter ton or 1 ton pickup with a crew cab. The truck has a brush guard/grill guard on the front as well as some type of roll bar behind the rear cab protecting the rear window. The vehicle may have some damage on the front right bumper or brush guard.
The Sheriff's Office believes this vehicle was involved in an accident in which the driver left the scene in the city of Nicollet on Sunday, July 14. If you have any information, contact the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office at 507-931-1570.