The Minnesota Bankers Association (MBA) recently elected David Krause, CEO of Pioneer Bank, as the 2019-20 MBA Chair. Krause formerly served as the 2018-19 Vice Chair/Treasurer and as a member of the MBA Board of Directors representing District 2.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome David as our chair and know he will provide our organization with great leadership," saidJoe Witt, President/CEO of the Minnesota Bankers Association. "We have an extremely talented and dedicated group of board members poised to serve us, led by David, for the upcoming year."
Pioneer Bank is a community bank with offices in Mankato, North Mankato, St. James, Madelia, Mapleton, Lewisville and Lake Crystal and operates Nicollet County Bank in St. Peter.