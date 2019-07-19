The William R. Witty American Legion Post 37 announced Friday a sales agreement with Dan and Ryan Neisen on the Whiskey River property, off Hwy. 99, just east of the Broadway Bridge.
The new owners plan to re-opening a restaurant in the space, according to the announcement release.
After receiving the Whiskey River, which closed in early 2017, as a gift from Nicollet County Bank and Sam Gault, the American Legion took the initiative to reach out and contract with Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC). RNDC then conducted a feasibility study that provided the American Legion with recommendations for the gifted property, as well as the current building, that best fit with the values and mission of the American Legion.
Based on these recommendations, the American Legion chose to sell the property and had now accepted letters of interest for the Whiskey River property. The Niesens then extended an offer. T
"The American Legion has accepted the sales agreement and is excited to welcome Dan and Ryan Neisen to the Saint Peter community," a release from the Legion said Friday.
“We are excited to be able to join the St. Peter community and look forward to re-opening the restaurant soon. We appreciate the American Legion accepting our offer and look forward to potential avenues for collaboration within the community,” said Dan and Ryan Neisen.
“Giving back to the community of St. Peter is not only part of the American Legion’s mission, but it is something we do out of service to others. This is something that each member of the American Legion values and was a guiding factor in our decision to sell the Whiskey River property,” shared Dave Arpin, Commander of the Saint Peter American Legion.