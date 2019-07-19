St. Peter (56082)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High around 95F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.