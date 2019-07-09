Mankato National American Legion baseball team erupted for 10 runs on 10 hits in the last two innings to defeat St. Peter 10-4 in six innings Monday at Veterans Field. The game was shortened by one inning because the lights went out.
Burke Nesbit’s college plans are to hit the hard court at Augsburg, continuing his sharp-shooting love for basketball.
The city of Cleveland and Cleveland Public School District are continuing to move forward on plans to extend Sixth Street, as the district prepares to construct a new parking lot.
Due to the recent rainfall, lake levels have reached the threshold for the implementation of a no wake restriction in Le Sueur County.
There were no radishes to be seen.
It may be summer break for many, but history doesn’t take a break at NCHS! We have a full summer of programs and exhibits …
Minnesota’s metro and rural mayors are putting partisan politics aside and joining together to build trusted relationships…
Bancommunity Service Corporation has reached an agreement to acquire the State Bank of Belle Plaine.