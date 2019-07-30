Thanks to some stellar play from a couple city teams in do-or-die situations, fans will have at least another week to cheer on their local baseball teams.
Of the three main summer hardball teams in Owatonna, two are still alive — and playing quite well at that.
I am, of course, referring to the VFW and Aces baseball squads.
VFW secures berth in state tournament
As of Tuesday evening, Post 3723 stands with a strong record of 22-9 and has spent the last couple of days preparing for the annual VFW state baseball tournament. Owatonna punched its ticket to Brainerd with a second-place finish in the District competition last weekend in Rochester, beating Northfield 5-1 in the semifinals before coming up short 11-1 against Austin in a game that neither team had a ton of stake.
Information on the VFW state tournament has been scarce, at best. I’ve sifted through the internet in search of tidbits that might be useful to our readers, but not much has emerged when it comes to matchups, stats and history. So far, the only concrete information I have unearthed is that the competition will take place Aug. 7-11 and is being hosted by Brainerd Post 1637 for the second consecutive summer. Last year, Chaska ran the table and claimed the championship with a 10-0 victory over Brainerd at Mills Field in the title games.
Owatonna’s last appearance in the VFW state tournament came in the summer of 2015 when the group was anchored by current college players Tucker Alstead, Brady Schuster and Kodey Kiel, among others. The team started with a 2-1 upset loss to Starbuck and finished the tournament with a 1-2 record in what was a rain-soaked event. Personally, this was a memorable couple days for me because A) it was my first real assignment as the sports editor at the People’s Press and B) I lived through what was a scary experience driving east from New Ulm through a torrential thunderstorm late at night on Highway 14. Gliding down the road at about 15 miles-per-hour and unable to see more than a couple yards in front of my dashboard, I dodged a flying tree branch and luckily slid directly into a random country parking lot with about a dozen other cars and waited out the storm for 30 minutes before getting back on the road.
As eager as I’m sure you are to consume more content about my near-death experiences in south central Minnesota, I’ll get back on track.
This year’s VFW team appears to have all the tools to make a decent run next week. They have a great deal of depth and roster balance, featuring key players at both the grade levels. Guys like incoming juniors Matt Seykora and Brayden Truelson bring serious varsity experience to the mix while Payton Beyer has emerged as a table-setting leadoff batter and flame-throwing relief pitcher Gavin Rein has also done a nice job anchoring the middle of the lineup.
The sophomores have done more than just offer solid depth. The group has six players batting above .300 with at least 40 plate appearances, including the team’s top two run-producers in Sam Knoll (13 RBIs) and Caleb Vereide (12 RBIs).
Post 3723 hasn’t played much together as a full mixed squad as the bulk of the schedule had the players separated into a pair of clubs based on grade level, so there really is no telling how far this team could rise.
Aces on track as postseason heats up
Moving a couple steps up the baseball ladder brings us to the Aces. It was only about three weeks ago that the team looked sunk, mired in a tough streak of games that saw Owatonna go 4-12 in a 16-game stretch that lasted for about three-quarters of the schedule.
Since then, though, the team appears to have found its footing. The Aces recently stitched together a nice little five-game winning streak and earned a spot in the Region 5C tournament by beating Pine Island 2-1 in a best-of-three series.
In the deciding Game 3, Owatonna left little doubt as to which team deserved to keep going, obliterating the Pioneers 16-0 in a game that saw Matt Simon drive in half of his eight runs with one swing of the bat in Owatonna’s six-run third inning. Rookie Abe Havelka pitched four innings for the victory, striking out six and walking just one.
The Aces’ first game of the Region 5C tournament is scheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m. against Stewartville in Cannon Falls. Seventh-seeded Owatonna lost a pair of games to the second-seeded Sharks in the regular season by a combined score of 19-3, so the Aces will have their hands full right out of the gates.
Owatonna is on the same side of the bracket as No. 3 Cannon Falls and No. 6 Austin. On the top half, No. 1 Red Wing plays No. 8 Winona and No. 5 Lake City squares off against No. 4 Wanamingo.