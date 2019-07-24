It’s a little too early to start tailgaiting for Week 1, but it’s not too early to see what’s on the horizon for area football teams.
Districts and subdistricts refresh every two seasons and 2019 is the start of a new cycle.
Bethlehem Academy and Kenyon-Wanamingo remain in the Mid Southeast district, but switch subdistricts from the Red to the White.
How the district looked in 2017 and 2018:
Red Division
Bethlehem Academy, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, Mayer Lutheran, Medford, Minnesota Valley Lutheran, St. Clair/Loyola, United South Central
White Division
Blooming Prairie, Goodhue, Fillmore Central, Hayfield, Kingsland, Rushford-Peterson, Southland, Wabasha-Kellogg, Winona Cotter
How the district looks for 2019 and 2020 with an additional Blue subdistrict added:
Red Division
Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons, Cleveland/Immanuel Lutheran, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, Mayer Lutheran, St. Clair/Loyola, United South Central, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown
White Division
Bethlehem Academy, Blooming Prairie, Goodhue, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Medford, Randolph
Blue Division
Fillmore Central, Hayfield, Lewiston-Altura, Rushford-Peterson, Wabasha-Kellogg, Winona Cotter
Here’s how things stack up in the Mid Southeast White with a look at the Red subdistrict upcoming:
Blooming Prairie
The Awesome Blossoms were, well, awesome, in 2018. They posted a 12-1 record and advanced to the Class A state semifinal. BP was one of southern Minnesota’s top passing teams, finishing with over 3,000 yards between senior Seth Peterson and junior Kaden Thomas. It now appears to be Thomas’ offense, but he loses to graduation top target Tim Wolf who had over 700 yards.
Receiver Gabe Hagen is a scholarship-level talent and will be one of the top two-way players in the district. Standing roughly 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds with sprinter's speed, he is just as likely to outrun a defender as he is to run him over. He amassed more than 1,000 yards last season on just 48 catches and scored 18 touchdowns. On defense, he will line up on the defensive line and help set the edge for a team that allowed just 13.1 points per game.
Back is top o-lineman Dylan Nirk who helped BP rush for over 1,600 yards as well as top ball carrier Matthew Pryor. The Awesome Blossoms expect to be stingy again on defense after shutting out three opponents in 2018 and holding three more to one touchdown.
Medford
While Medford only went 4-5 last year, the Tigers made opponents nervous with their ability to move the ball. Dynamic senior quarterback Willie VonRuden is back after rushing for over 1,000 yards and passing for 645 with a combined 24 touchdowns. The offense scored a healthy 25.3 points per game but the defense was at the bottom of the district surrendering 31.6 points per game.
The Tigers graduated top lineman Jacob Gasner as well as top linebacker Zach Wetmore, the latter collecting 130 tackles.
Medford hasn’t had a winning season since 2013, but with an increasing enrollment and more talented athletes rising through the ranks, it could challenge for a top-half finish in the subdistrict as soon as 2019.
Bethlehem Academy
After a 3-7 campaign in 2018, the Cardinals are looking to bounce back from their first sub-.500 season since 2011. BA benefits from dropping a recently tough United South Central team from the schedule, but it adds Blooming Prairie, which beat USC in the state quarterfinals, as well as section finalist Goodhue.
One of the biggest keys for any football team is continuity at the quarterback position. Jack Jandro is back for his senior season and could take more responsibility slinging it.
BA will still be a run-first team per usual and will lean on rising senior Josh Oathoudt who earned carries last year as now-graduated workhorses Jack Clark and Luke Wobschall battled injury. BA has some size on its lines, but it will have some growing pains after Faribault Daily News all-area performer Zach Van Thomme as well as starters Teddy Allen and Kyle Kohl all graduate.
Last season was a bit tumultuous with head coach Dennis Glenzinski resigning mid-season. With a full season at his disposal, interim turned full-time coach and former coordinator Jim Beckmann can put his imprint on this team.
Goodhue
The only team to beat the Wildcats last year during their 9-2 season was Blooming Prairie by a combined nine points. Only two other teams hung within less than 19 points with Goodhue as it recorded its fifth straight winning season.
Fortunately for teams in the White, the Wildcats’ graduated most of its balanced backfield as well as district lineman of the year Kodee O’Reilly who paved the way for an offense that accumulated over 2,000 rushing yards. Senior Kyle Schoenfelder was an honorable mention all-area selection by the Post Bulletin and would expect to get a lion’s share of the carries.
O’Reilly’s grow on trees in Goodhue, though, and Baxter O’Reilly adds some continuity on offense returning for his junior season at quarterback.
While there are a lot of bodies to replace, the Wildcats expect to have another stingy defense. Last year they allowed a combined 52 points. Goodhue is often a tough wrestling program and figures to be one of the better teams in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
Kenyon-Wanamingo
Last year was an uphill battle for the Knights as they were on the road for all nine games as their home field was renovated. They can return to play in Kenyon in 2019, which comes at a good time considering the holes K-W will have to fill.
It graduated its bell cow, Nate Bauer, who had 1,261 rushing yards and was an all-district performer. K-W’s top lineman, Kaya Lindell, also departs, so the Knights will hope for a leap from senior quarterback and returning starter Tate Erlandson. K-W could look to put it in the air more after only 63 pass attempts in 2018.
Teams may overlook the Knights after a 2-7 campaign, but they were in almost every game last season with two one-point losses and another by six.
Like Goodhue, K-W has some wrestling strength that can translate. Junior Tyler Craig is next in line to get the lion’s share of carries while classmate and mat mate Carter Quam is coming off an all-district honorable mention season on the lines.
Randolph
Randolph is the biggest unknown of these six teams. It was in Class A for postseason purposes last year but played 9-man football during the regular season.
The Rockets may be able to handle the adjustment well after pummeling Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton and Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons en route to the Section 2A semifinals in 11-man football.
Randolph clearly has athletes at its disposal as last season its basketball team went 26-3 and its baseball team qualified for its first trip to the state tournament.
On the gridiron, 9-man offensive statistics can get inflated, but the Rockets scoring 68, 52 and 20 points in the playoffs show it was no fluke. Randolph will move on from its starting quarterback, Andrew Wenstrom, who also doubled as the top rusher. Top receivers Carsyn Gunderson and Joey Erickson also depart, so we’ll see if Randolph can keep up its offensive prowess.
With a small team, these players also were key factors on a defense that surrendered 27.6 points per game and 25.3 in 11-man games.