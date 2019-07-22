Riding the blazing right arm of Payton Beyer and coming through in high-leverage situations at the plate, the Owatonna VFW Post 3723 baseball team completed an improbable comeback against Rochester Century on Monday night, 9-7.
Beyer — who came into the outing having thrown just three innings all season — pitched four shutout frames, allowing zero hits while striking out six. He walked four batters and hit another, but allowed only one runner to reach third base. With the potential go-ahead run standing just 90 feet from home in the top of the sixth inning, Beyer struck out Aidan Marcou with a sizzling fastball on a 3-2 pitch to end the threat.
A half-inning later, Owatonna coaxed six combined walks and hit-batsman to snap a 7-7 tie and grab a 9-7 lead heading into the final inning.
Post 3723 allowed seven combined runs in the first inning-and-a-half and fell behind 7-0 before getting on the board in the bottom of the second. Connor Budach bounced a double down the left field line to get Owatonna on the board and Joey Dub added a run-scoring groundout to make it 7-2.
Two innings later, Post 3723 blitzed a pair of Rochester pitchers and tied the game by scoring five runs. Beyer and Dub each slapped two-run singles with two outs.
Owatonna is back in action on Saturday against an undetermined opponent in the sub-state final round.