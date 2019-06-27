It’s been confirmed by the Owatonna People’s Press: Brandon Wolf’s right arm is not made of rubber or aided by a cybernetic implant.
He’s simply what he appears to be, an incomparable 36-year-old ace with a healthy shoulder and a dynamic arsenal of pitches. He’s an instinctual, old-school ballplayer who finds creative ways to buzz through a lineup that rarely includes blowing anyone away with raw speed.
To be clear, Wolf isn’t necessarily a soft-tossing right-hander, but is a craftsman who flourishes by attacking the bottom of the zone and keeping hitters off-balance. Sure, there might be players on his own team that can throw harder, but probably none in the entire league who can pitch better. Like, actually pitch; doing things like taking wicked pride in mixing arm-angles, varying speeds and changing locations. He’s the Twin Rivers equivalent of Greg Maddux, minus the multi-million dollar contracts, of course.
A season after throwing more than 80 innings and finishing with a scant 2.14 ERA, Wolf has picked up right where he left off last summer. He’s already logged a team-high 37 innings and has allowed exactly four earn-runs all season, lowering his ERA to 0.97. He’s struck out 33 batters, walked just 10 and surrendered 20 total hits. If the Twin Rivers League kept statistical leaders for such numbers, you can bet Wolf would be at the top of almost every meaningful list.
So what gives? How does a ballplayer whose age can be rounded-up to 40 sustain such a high level of play? It’s not like baseball is his job, either. Wolf spends eight hours a day working for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and somehow finds enough time and energy to keep his arm healthy, fresh and injury-free.
Dating back to his Little League days, Wolf has logged more than 1,000 innings and played baseball in high school and college, so he’s either blessed with superior genetics or unlocked the secret to longevity.
Odds are it’s a combination of both.
Since Wolf is destined to take the mound at least another half-dozen times this summer and has joined the Owatonna High School coaching staff, it’s probably time to get to know the man that has carried the Aces this summer on the mound and doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.
People’s Press: Tell me a little about your background in baseball. When did you start playing and where did you go to college? What are some highlights of your career growing up?
Brandon Wolf: “I fell in love with the game of baseball at a young age. I was always throwing a tennis ball off the garage or off a wall in the basement, much to the chagrin of my parents. I grew up in Sauk Centre and played the usual youth leagues (Little League, Babe Ruth and Legion baseball). It was a little different in that we played only 10-15 games in the summer and practiced up to three times a week. I graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 2001 and owe my old school, hard-nosed playing style to my high school coaches, Charles Warring and Scott Bergman. Each of them brought a unique perspective to the game, but both were really smart baseball guys, and they demanded your best as a player each and every day. After high school, I went to NDSU to play baseball. I played fall ball, but towards the end of it; I would up getting cut. At that time, I was playing amateur baseball for the Sauk Centre Titans and my former teammate, Bill Friedrichs, convinced me to take a visit to the University of Minnesota, Crookston. I took the visit and loved the opportunity to go to a smaller school and the opportunity to play college baseball. I started all four years at Crookston while playing a variety of positions (first base, third base, shortstop, catcher and pitcher). While I was there, former head coach Steve Olson is one who took me under his wing and really helped me develop into a coach. We met frequently to discuss swing mechanics and throwing mechanics and break down video. It really aided my development as a coach.”
OPP: What brought you to Owatonna and when did you start pitching for the Aces?
BW: “I moved to Owatonna for a job opportunity with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. I work in the dairy division as a dairy inspector for both dairy farms and plants. I love my job as it provides a great variety and I get to work with some outstanding people who are passionate about the industry. I started playing with the Aces in 2012 and eventually earned an opportunity on the hill and in the field.
OPP: How long have you been a pitcher?
BW: “Since sixth grade. I played all the positions on the field at that point and one of the youth coaches watched a throw from the outfield and asked me before the game if I had ever pitched. I said no, but I was willing to try. My first pitch ever as a pitcher sailed over the backstop. Needless to say, I was a little nervous.”
OPP: Did you have to change or alter your mechanics/style when you reached a certain age?
BW: “In ninth grade, Scott Bergman had me throw with my back to a wall for the first two weeks of practice because my arm path was not efficient enough. Every night when I went home, I mimicked that motion by doing the same drill over and over. It was a tough adjustment, but it has helped me stay healthy because I have a clean arm action.”
OPP: In your opinion, what is the key to your success both as a pitcher who can log a ton of innings and keep batters off balance?
BW: “I would say that the key to success as a pitcher is heart, preparation and being able to adjust on the fly. As a pitcher, you have to want the ball in your hands. If you going into a game half-heartedly as a pitcher, it is going to be a rough outing because this game has a way of weeding out the half-hearted. The second part is preparation. It is impossible to be a viable pitcher in any league if you only start thinking about it in March or April. It takes time to improve mechanical efficiency, pitch grips, and to build up the arm strength and endurance that it takes. Lastly, as a pitcher, you have to be able to adjust in the middle of the game and in the middle of an at-bat in order to get the hitter out. The best game plans have been thrown-out by the third inning because of what is really happening in the game. As a pitcher, can you adjust and still put your team in a position to win the ballgame. Those are some key traits that a pitcher must have.”
OPP: After pitching nine innings, what is your post-game routine? Has this helped you avoid any long-term arm issues?
BW: “My post-game routine is to drink plenty of water, get a good meal, foam roll, reflect on the game, stretch, do my post-game shoulder exercises and try to get at least seven hours of sleep. The next day it is important to get my calories for the body to recover, get adequate amounts of protein, drink plenty of water, and to get in a good workout. On almost a daily basis, it is important for me to do a hip-stretching series and foam roll. The last thing that is important is communicating to (Aces manager) Brian Simon about how my arm and body feel. There are times when it is important to get a day off in the field and reduce the number of throws and stress on the body and arm. As I said earlier, I am not getting younger.”
OPP: Does your arm ever get sore? If so, what is your process of nursing it back to 100%?
BW: “Yes, there are times in which my arm gets sore. Additional rest is important. The most important part is the throwing endurance. I start throwing in January or February and throw every day while coaching high school baseball. This endurance has really helped the strain that comes up during a season because there are times when coaching that you need to throw through some general soreness.”
OPP: Have you ever suffered any major injuries?
BW: “I have suffered two injuries while playing. The first one was in 2011 and I broke my right thumb in three places after being hit by a pitch in game. The hand specialist said he never saw a thumb so badly broken and wanted to do surgery. I refused surgery and told him I would do whatever it takes to avoid surgery, and so the hand specialist laid out a very specific plan for recovery and it is as strong as ever. The second injury occurred in 2017 in Wanamingo when I ruptured my left biceps tendon while swinging in a game. I had surgery six days later and recovered enough to pitch in regions that year.”
OPP: Did you play other sports growing up?
BW: “Growing up I played varsity basketball and played football in junior high. I have a brother who is two years younger than I am and we always were playing a sport around the farm where we grew up. We made up our own games and were always competing against each other.”
OPP: Is there a pitcher in the MLB that you really respect in terms of how they operate?
BW: “When it comes to the MLB pitchers, you are talking about the best of the best and I respect all of them. There are a few of them that really stand out to me are Justin Verlander and Trevor Bauer. Verlander and Bauer both throw in the mid-90s still, but Verlander has evolved as a pitcher and has added a change-up to his pitching repertoire and still dominates hitters. Bauer has embraced the new-age pitching analytics and pitch-tunneling theories, but what impresses me is that he does not worry about pitch-counts the way others do. Both are just good ole war horses that show up, do their job and continue to find ways to win games.”
OPP: Now that you're part of the Owatonna High School coaching staff, what has your experience been like teaching a new generation of players the game that you love so much?
BW: “I love the opportunities that I have had as a part of the Owatonna Huskies baseball program! When I first started I coached at the ninth grade level and now as a varsity assistant coach. Each day I would like to think that I bring a love for the game, intensity, passion and energy for the game. Each day that I bring that, it makes it easier for the kids to match that passion or energy or intensity. Baseball is a tough game and can really humble a player, and it is important that during those tough moments to realize that they are human and showing compassion in those moments goes a long way.”