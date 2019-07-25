SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a breakout junior season in which he qualified for the Class AA state track and field competition in two individual events and earned one silver medal, Keenan Young has continued to rise this offseason.
Most recently, he took part in the annual USATF Hershey National Junior Championships at Sacramento State University and registered a trio of top 25 finishes.
Young’s best result came in the 400-meter hurdles where he clocked a blazing 55.23 seconds and ended in 10th place overall in the preliminary race. He missed qualifying for the finals by two spots and less than half a second. Young was one of 53 individuals to compete in the event.
In the 400-meter dash, Young finished comfortably in the upper half in 16th place with a 49.52. Young also took part in the 110 hurdles and punched a 14.87, good enough for 25th place of 45 athletes.
In 2019, Young finished second in the 300 hurdles at the state meet in St. Paul and will return as the overwhelming favorite in the event next spring. He also qualified for state in the 110 hurdles and did not make the finals.