Hayfield was new to the Gopher Conference this season and lost two of its first six conference games. From that point on, the Vikings won eight consecutive Gopher Conference games to finish with a 12-2 conference record.
The Vikings had a strong 1-2 punch on the mound in junior Brady Nelson and freshman Easton Fritcher, who both went undefeated in the regular season.
Locally, Medford was the highest finishing team in fourth place with a 7-7 league record. NRHEG ended one spot lower in fifth at 6-8. Blooming Prairie picked up some impressive wins, including a 10-run mercy-rule victory over the Tigers, and finished with a 4-10 record.
Player of the Year: Easton Fritcher, Hayfield, freshman
Player summary: Fritcher may only be a freshman, but he is a player well beyond his years on the baseball field. On the mound he finished with an 8-0 record and a tiny 0.72 ERA. He struck out 63 batters in 48.0 innings while only yielding 16 hits across all season.
During conference play, he threw a no-hitter against Medford, a one-hitter against Maple River and a two-hitter against Faribault Bethlehem Academy. At the plate, Fritcher ended with a .380 batting average and a .482 on-base percentage in the leadoff spot for the Vikings. He also led Hayfield with 26 runs, 24 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and two home runs.
Expect Fritcher’s name to start circulating within the pool of colleges scouts from all three levels of the NCAA.
First Team All-Conference
Joe Bushlack, senior, USC
Zach Niebuhr, junior, USC
Sam Zebro, senior, USC
Jake Tasker, junior, NRHEG
Willie VonRuden, junior, Medford
Brady Nelson, junior, Hayfield
Second Team All-Conference
Grant McBroom, junior, WEM
Nolan Wetzel, junior, WEM
AJ Vandereide, sophomore, Medford
Caden Ochsendorf, junior, Maple River
Austin Yokiel, junior, Maple River
Jake Risius, junior, Hayfield
Mason Tapp, senior, Hayfield
Luke Rennie, junior, Blooming Prairie
Josh Oathoudt, junior, Bethlehem Academy
Honorable Mention
Zach VanThomme, senior, Bethlehem Academy
Karson Vigeland , junior, Blooming Prairie
Kolby Tapp, junior, Hayfield
Nathan Trio, junior, Maple River
Jeremiah Sutcliffe, junior, Medford
Isaac Meyer, junior, USC
Cody Merritt, senior, WEM
Sportsmanship Recipients
Kyle Kohl, senior, Bethlehem Academy
Colin Lerum, senior, Blooming Prairie
Mason Tapp, senior, Hayfield
Tyler Maas, senior, Maple River
Carson Sobrack, junior, Medford
Graham Kyllo, senior, NRHEG
Summary: Sportsmanship winners were a member of the varsity roster during the season or at the end of the regular season and did not have to be on postseason roster. They are individuals who consistently exemplified good sportsmanship qualities.