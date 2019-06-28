Rennie

Blooming Prairie’s Luke Rennie made first-team All-Gopher Conference this past spring. (Jon Weisbrod/People’s Press)

Hayfield was new to the Gopher Conference this season and lost two of its first six conference games. From that point on, the Vikings won eight consecutive Gopher Conference games to finish with a 12-2 conference record.

The Vikings had a strong 1-2 punch on the mound in junior Brady Nelson and freshman Easton Fritcher, who both went undefeated in the regular season.

Locally, Medford was the highest finishing team in fourth place with a 7-7 league record. NRHEG ended one spot lower in fifth at 6-8. Blooming Prairie picked up some impressive wins, including a 10-run mercy-rule victory over the Tigers, and finished with a 4-10 record.

Player of the Year: Easton Fritcher, Hayfield, freshman

Player summary: Fritcher may only be a freshman, but he is a player well beyond his years on the baseball field. On the mound he finished with an 8-0 record and a tiny 0.72 ERA. He struck out 63 batters in 48.0 innings while only yielding 16 hits across all season.

During conference play, he threw a no-hitter against Medford, a one-hitter against Maple River and a two-hitter against Faribault Bethlehem Academy. At the plate, Fritcher ended with a .380 batting average and a .482 on-base percentage in the leadoff spot for the Vikings. He also led Hayfield with 26 runs, 24 RBIs, 12 stolen bases and two home runs.

Expect Fritcher’s name to start circulating within the pool of colleges scouts from all three levels of the NCAA.

First Team All-Conference

Joe Bushlack, senior, USC

Zach Niebuhr, junior, USC

Sam Zebro, senior, USC

Jake Tasker, junior, NRHEG

Willie VonRuden, junior, Medford

Brady Nelson, junior, Hayfield

Second Team All-Conference

Grant McBroom, junior, WEM

Nolan Wetzel, junior, WEM

AJ Vandereide, sophomore, Medford

Caden Ochsendorf, junior, Maple River

Austin Yokiel, junior, Maple River

Jake Risius, junior, Hayfield

Mason Tapp, senior, Hayfield

Luke Rennie, junior, Blooming Prairie

Josh Oathoudt, junior, Bethlehem Academy

Honorable Mention

Zach VanThomme, senior, Bethlehem Academy

Karson Vigeland , junior, Blooming Prairie

Kolby Tapp, junior, Hayfield

Nathan Trio, junior, Maple River

Jeremiah Sutcliffe, junior, Medford

Isaac Meyer, junior, USC

Cody Merritt, senior, WEM

Sportsmanship Recipients

Kyle Kohl, senior, Bethlehem Academy

Colin Lerum, senior, Blooming Prairie

Mason Tapp, senior, Hayfield

Tyler Maas, senior, Maple River

Carson Sobrack, junior, Medford

Graham Kyllo, senior, NRHEG

Summary: Sportsmanship winners were a member of the varsity roster during the season or at the end of the regular season and did not have to be on postseason roster. They are individuals who consistently exemplified good sportsmanship qualities.

