ROCHESTER — A big rally late in the game and Brayden Truelson’s right arm proved more than enough to carry the Owatonna VFW baseball team past Northfield and into the annual summer state baseball tournament in early August.
In what was a tight, high-leverage contest until Owatonna’s offense busted loose, Truelson pitched all seven innings in the 5-1 victory on Sunday at John Adams Middle School.
Post 3723 broke open a scoreless tie with five runs in the top of the fifth and didn’t look back, earning a spot in the VFW state tournament for the first time since the summer of 2015. The event will be played August 7-11 in Brainerd. The bracket and matchups have not been finalized, but Austin Post 91 will also be a part of the field after beating Owatonna, 11-1, on Sunday to claim the district championship.
Against Northfield, Truelson — an incoming junior who had been pitching primarily for the Owatonna Legion this summer — pounded the zone and surrendered just five hits while striking out two and walking one.
Though it yielded an unearned run in the sixth, Owatonna’s defense stayed busy and committed just one error.
At the plate, Post 3723 was held in check until two outs in the top of the fifth when it ripped five consecutive hits and scored five runs. Truelson connected on what turned out to be the game-deciding base hit when he drove in Caleb Vereide with a single to left field over the shortstop’s head.
Payton Beyer made a number of great plays in centerfield and finished 2-for-3 with one RBI to pace the 7-hit Owatonna attack. Gavin Rein ended with a team-best two RBIs. Five of Post 3723’s seven total hits came in the fifth inning.
In the second game against Austin, Vereide accounted for two of Owatonna’s three total hits in the 5-inning loss in which Post 3723 exclusively used incoming sophomores in the starting lineup.
Owatonna 5, Northfield 1
OWA 000 050 0—5 7 1
NOR 000 001 0—0 5 0
Owatonna leading hitters: Payton Beyer 2-3 (RBI), Gavin Rein 1-3 (2 RBI), Connor Budach 1-3, Matt Seykora 1-4 (2B, RBI), Brayden Truelson 1-4 (RBI)
Owatonna pitching: Brayden Truelson, W (7IP, 5H, 1R, 0ER, 2K, 1BB)
Austin 11, Owatonna 0 (5)
OWA 000 00—0 3 3
AUS 224 3x—11 7 0
Owatonna leading hitter: Caleb Vereide 2-3
Owatonna pitching: Vereide, L (2IP, 3H, 4R, 2ER, 2K, 3BB), Payton Beyer (0.2IP, 0H, 3R, 3ER, 0K, 3BB), Grant Achterkirch (0.2IP, 2H, 4R, 4ER, 0K, 4BB), Taylor Bogen (0.2IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 0K, 0BB)