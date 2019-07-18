Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.