Wednesday’s Twin Rivers League game between the Owatonna Aces and Rochester Roadrunners was one of those instances were neither team wanted to lose, but neither played like they wanted to win, either.
In the end, though, someone had to come out on top, and for the few dozen Owatonna fans that stuck around deep into the night, it was worth the wait as the Aces pulled off a 5-4 victory at Dartts Park.
The game didn’t wrap up until well past 10:30 p.m., lasted for more than three hours, spanned 13 innings, featured six combined pitchers and only one extra basehit.
Recent Owatonna High School graduate, Jake Miller, reached on a throwing error by Rochester pitcher David Dalhstrom to start the bottom of the 13th, quickly stole second and reached third on a Mike Randall groundout. After Noah Budach walked, Dexter Leer cracked a fastball into right field and Miller raced home on his feet from third to end the game.
Brandon Wolf was slated to get the night off from pitching, but was forced into action and tossed four strong innings to earn the victory. The veteran took over in the top of the 10th and surrendered just two hits while striking out four. Wolf moves to 4-3 on the season and helps the Aces snap a six-game slide that has included five losses against league opponents.
At the plate, Owatonna scattered its runs in five different innings, leveling the score 1-1 in the first on an RBI single by Wolf and grabbing a 2-1 advantage in the third on a Tyler Smith double that bounced off the paint down the left field line.
The Aces never trailed from the second through eighth innings, put simply couldn’t put the hammer down on the visiting Roadrunners, stranding 10 baserunners in the first nine innings, three of which game in the sixth inning.
After wiggling out of a tight spot, Rochester drew even at 3-3 in the top of the seventh on a costly Owatonna throwing error at second base. Two innings later, the Roadrunners snatched a 4-3 advantage on a second wayward throw, this one from across the diamond at third.
The Aces battled back in the bottom of the ninth and forced extra innings when pinch-runner Travis Hilstad scampered home from third on a wild pitch.
Dawson Leer led Owatonna with a pair of hits while making a few smooth plays at second base. He scored two runs and put the ball in play six times. Dexter Leer not only drove in the game-winning run, but played error-free at shortstop and reached base three times in seven plate appearances.
Tyler Smith started the game on the mound for the Aces and lasted seven solid innings. He allowed three runs (two earned), scattered six hits and struck out six. Ryan Steiskal saw two innings of action and allowed one unearned run.
The Aces are back in action on Friday at Waseca before wrapping up the regular season on Saturday at Pine Island.
Owatonna 5, Rochester 4
OWA 101 001 001 000 1—5 9 3
ROCH 100 001 101 000 0—4 9 2
Owatonna leading hitters: Dexter Leer 1-4 (RBI), Dawson Leer 2-6 (2 R), Tyler Smith 1-5 (2B, RBI)
Owatonna pitching: Tyler Smith (7IP, 7H, 3R, 2ER, 6K, 1BB), Ryan Steiskal (2IP, 2H, 1R, 0ER, 0K, 0BB), Brandon Wolf, W (4IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 4K, 0BB)