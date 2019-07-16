A trio of pitchers baffled Stewartville’s bats and Ethan Rohman came through at the plate as the Owatonna Legion Post 77 baseball team walked off a 2-1 winner late Tuesday night at Dartts Park.
Rohman finished 2-for-4 and drove in both of Owatonna’s runs, the second of which brought home Gefre from second base with one out in the bottom of the eighth. Gefre — who scored both of Post 77’s runs — reached after his cloud-scraping pop fly plopped to the grass on the infield after barely grazing off the second baseman’s glove.
Gefre quickly stole second — his third theft of the game — and easily scored when Rohman’s hit pierced through the left centerfield gap.
Abe Havelka, who hadn’t taken the field since breaking a bone in his foot in the late spring of 2018, earned the victory on the mound after entering with the score tied 1-1 in the top of the sixth. Overpowering the Stewartville lineup with a snappy fastball and a sharp curve, the current incoming sophomore at the University of St. John’s struck out five and did not allow a hit.
Sam Henson started and was pulled after two solid innings. He allowed Stewartville’s only run — unearned — in the second inning and fanned three of the nine batters he faced.
VonRuden took the ball to start the third, lasted three lethally-efficient innings and struck out eight while scattering two hits.
Owatonna scored its first run in the fourth inning when Rohman launched a double to the fence in right field. Gefre — who had just broken up Stewartville’s no-hitter by chopping a single through the infield — motored all the way around from first and successfully avoided the tag at home by angling his body and sliding across the base feet first.
Owatonna is back in action on Thursday night against Faribault at roughly 7 p.m. The VFW team is slated to play at 5 p.m.
This article will be updated with further details and reaction from players on Wednesday.