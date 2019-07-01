Former Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Chuck Long, a College Football Hall of Famer who finished second in the 1985 Heisman Trophy voting, discussed his life, career, and book (“Destined for Greatness”) Monday with the Rotary Club of Owatonna.
The title of the book, authored by Iowa Rotarian Aaron Putze, is rooted in then-Iowa head coach Hayden Fry’s proclamation prior to the start of the 1982 season that the quarterback was “destined for greatness.” Fry proved prescient, as Long won 35 games, threw for more than 10,000 yards, and was first-team All-Big Ten three times as Iowa’s quarterback.
Long still holds virtually “every Iowa passing record,” and he’s been “synonymous with Iowa football” for nearly four decades, said Rotarian Corey Mensink, who introduced him Monday. Born in Oklahoma and raised in Illinois, Long was selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the NFL Draft, he coached for almost two decades at the high school and collegiate levels, he’s the CEO of the Iowa Sports Foundation, and he’s an analyst for the Big Ten Network.
Since the book was released more than two years ago, Long has made a litany of promotional stops, including at numerous Rotary Clubs, but Monday was his first Rotary visit outside of Iowa, and his first time in Owatonna. He acknowledged being in “enemy territory,” with so many Minnesota Golden Gophers — one of Iowa’s chief rivals — fans in attendance, but he praised the “energy and enthusiasm” of Minnesota’s head coach P.J. Fleck.
“I like what Fleck is doing, and this fall, Minnesota is one of six teams — along with Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Purdue, and Northwestern — with a legitimate chance to capture the conference’s West division,” Long said.
Putze was the right person to tell Long’s tale for a number of reasons, including the fact that the former was raised on an Iowa farm, and the agriculture community has long been paramount in Iowa, Long said. Fry, in fact, added the ANF (America Needs Farmers) insignia to Hawkeye helmets in the 1980s to show support for an industry that was having “a hard time.”
Long “provided all the information” for the book to Putze, and it took Putze more than two years to complete “Destined for Greatness,” Long said. He even “went into my mom’s attic to get all the newspaper clippings” from his life and career for the book.
Early Years and a Life-Changing Phone Call
Long’s parents both went to the University of Oklahoma, and he was born in Norman, but his father took a job in Chicago, and the family relocated to Wheaton, Illinois, when he was three.
“A great football town,” Wheaton’s pair of high schools have combined for 10 state titles, and Red Grange, one of the best — and most popular — players in the history of American football played his high school years in Wheaton.
At Wheaton North, Long set “a record I don’t think will ever be broken” when he passed for negative-3 yards in a 1979 state championship game his team won, he recalled with a laugh.
“We were a great running team,” Long said. “I was a running quarterback. We only passed three or four times a game.”
Because he rarely threw in high school, he was under-recruited, but on his first night of basketball practice senior year — Long was a three-sport athlete — he fielded a phone call that “changed my life” from Bill Snyder, then Iowa’s offensive coordinator, who asked if Long would take an official visit to Iowa City. He actually thought it was a prank call from “my buddy, Tom,” but the offer was legitimate, so Long flew from Chicago to Iowa, then met the team’s “wonderful staff.”
Resurgence of Iowa Football
Indeed, an elite staff was one of Fry’s keys to success at Iowa, a football program that hadn’t enjoyed even one winning season in 20 years before Fry went 8-4 in his third year, 1981. Fry’s decorated coaching tree includes: Barry Alvarez, who engineered his own turnaround at previously-downtrodden Wisconsin (including three Rose Bowl wins) and earned enshrinement in the College Football Hall of Fame, Kirk Ferentz, who has won 152 games at Iowa since succeeding Fry, Jim Leavitt, who was South Florida’s first-ever coach and won 95 games for the Bulls, Dan McCarney, who took Iowa State to five bowl games during his dozen seasons in Ames, Bob Stoops, who won a national championship as Oklahoma’s head coach, and, of course, the aforementioned Snyder, who went on to work a genuine miracle at Kansas State. Prior to Snyder’s arrival in Manhattan, the Wildcats had lost more games than any other power conference team, they’d played in one total bowl game, and they’d experienced only two winning seasons in the prior 34 years, but Snyder won 215 games in 27 seasons, took the program to 19 bowls, and finished seasons ranked in the top-20 at KSU 13 times.
Long’s book “isn’t just about my career,” but Iowa football’s “resurgence,” and it includes leadership lessons from Fry, who “strove for perfection” constantly but also “made it fun” while maintaining “discipline,” Long said.
“He really cared about his players took a personal interest in each one of them,” he continued.
On the Sunday of his official visit, Long was “not optimistic,” but Fry offered him a scholarship, and “I was elated,” he said. Long’s father — who possessed “a good sense of humor” — asked his son, when told of the scholarship, “Have they seen you play, son?”
Fry, who went 5-6 and 4-7 in his first two seasons as Iowa’s head coach, promised Long he was going to turn around the program and he wanted Long to “be part of it,” Long said. In 1981 — Long’s redshirt freshman season — Fry delivered, taking the Hawkeyes to the Rose Bowl, their first trip to Pasadena since 1958.
Long made his starting debut in September of 1982 in Lincoln against Nebraska, and the Cornhuskers were ranked third in the nation. They blasted the visiting Hawkeyes, 42-7.
“They had a good football team with all these studs who went into the NFL,” and it was “a rough, rough debut for me,” made all the more painful by the fact Long had numerous family members in the stands, he said. He even vomited on Fry’s shoes at one point, but that “miserable day” serves as a lesson for everyone.
“Hang in there,” Long advised. “It gets better.”
Indeed, Long — and the team — bounced back in a big way, ultimately winning eight games that year and managing the program’s first bowl victory since 1958. In 1983, Iowa won nine games, including a 20-14 triumph over Ohio State—the Hawkeyes first win over the Buckeyes since 1962—“on a bomb I threw late,” a 73-yard touchdown pass to Dave Moritz in the final quarter.
The Hawkeyes won eight again in 1984 — including a 55-17 mauling of Texas in the Freedom Bowl, which was an especially poignant victory for Fry, a Texas native — but 1985 was the “magical year,” Long said. His team spent several ranks at the top of the polls and concluded the regular season 10-1; Iowa won its first outright Big Ten title in 27 years, and Long won both the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s top player, and the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the country’s top quarterback.
“Destined for Greatness” opens with Iowa hosting Michigan in mid-October of that season, a match-up of the nation’s top-ranked squads. Iowa eventually won on a late field-goal, 12-10, after Long drove them down the field.
National media was “on campus all week,” the tilt was the featured national TV game that Saturday, and it was “intense,” so Fry “loosened everybody up” during warm-ups with a prank at the expense of Michigan’s head coach, Bo Schembechler, Long said. Fry sent a bogus long snapper to snap the ball to Iowa’s punter in front of Schembechler, and, naturally, the snaps were horrific.
Schembechler then asked Fry whether he could possibly plan on using that long snapper for punts in the game, and the latter replied, “We don’t plan on punting today,” Long recalled with a laugh. Fry was “a master psychologist”—he even had the visiting locker room at Kinnick Stadium painted pink—and he “was always trying to get in the other coach’s head.”
Fry was also willing to “think outside the box” between the lines and possessed a gambler’s spirit, such as when Long secured a last-second win over Michigan State by running into the end zone on a bootleg, even though “we never practiced that play or talked about it,” on Oct. 5, 1985, Long said. Fry “made it up on the sideline.”
Post-College Careers
Long never rediscovered anything close to his college magic in the NFL—those were “rough years”—but he was on the offensive staff of Oklahoma’s national championship squad in 2000. He and Stoops were teammates at Iowa, and his family connections to the state and program made it all the more special.
He eventually took over as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator, but Long saw firsthand that, in America, the farther south one ventures geographically, the more the “pressure and popularity of football” rises, he said. For example, the Sooners lost only two home games during the six years Long was on the offensive staff, and, after the first loss, there were six “For Sale” signs in his front lawn the following morning.
Long was San Diego State’s head coach for three years, but was “let go” with a 9-27 record, he said. However, he “learned through (those) adverse moments,” and, as Fry told him, “If you stay in this (coaching) business long enough, you’re going to get fired” at some point.
He planned to remain in coaching when another phone call—like the one from Snyder decades earlier—changed his life’s course yet again. This one was from the BTN, and he’s been with the station for seven years.
Long also runs the Iowa Sports Foundation, which has a focus on sports, recreation, health, and wellness for ages “5 to 95” throughout the state, including those with physical disabilities, he said. “We touch about 200,000 lives state-wide every year.”
Maintaining Modesty
Long, who remained at Monday’s meeting following his speech to sign books, pose for photos, and shake hands, learned a tremendous lesson in humility from Andre Tippett, who was in his final season at Iowa in 1981.
Tippett, a member of the professional football Hall of Fame, “stood out when I was a freshman,” because he was “such a professional guy, quiet, and humble,” Long said. Though he was a consensus All-American at Iowa, “he didn’t have to boast.”