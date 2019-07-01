Owatonna, MN (55060)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.