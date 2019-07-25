According to a release sent to the People’s Press, Owatonna High School has hired Danielle Licht as its new girls lacrosse coach, pending board approval.
“We are very pleased to announce Coach Licht as our head girls lacrosse coach,” OHS Activities Director, Marc Achterkirch, said in the press release. “Dani brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position. More importantly, we are excited about coach Licht’s leadership and relationship building abilities, which will continue to build a great girls lacrosse program in Owatonna and provide a great experience for our students.”
Licht is no stranger to OHS as she graduated from the school in 2011 and coached lacrosse as an assistant under Bill Bernard for one season in 2015. Most recently, she served as an assistant coach for Section 1 powerhouse, Lakeville North, in 2017 and 2018. She also served as head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2016 and participated as a player at Winona State University from 2011-2013 before taking over as head coach for three seasons. (2013-2015).
Licht attended WSU and Minnesota State University Mankato, graduating in 2016 with a degree in Recreation and Sports Management. She currently works for the City of Owatonna as a Recreation Supervisor.
Last season, Owatonna finished 10-4 overall and was eliminated by Rochester John Marshall in the opening round of the section playoffs. The program is one of the most successful in southern Minnesota, claiming at least of share of the Big Nine Conference title in three of the four years the league has been officially sanctioned by the MSHSL.
Dan Paur coached the Huskies for three seasons and recently accepted the head coaching position for the college club team at Minnesota State University. He accumulated a 26-14 record with the Huskies.