The 23rd annual Owatonna Huskies Youth Football Camp will be held Monday, August 5 through Thursday, August 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Owatonna High School.
Athletes entering 3rd through 6th Grade will be taught skills related to all positions as well as punting and kicking. Athletes entering grades 7-10 will choose an offensive and defensive position and practice at both during each session.
The Owatonna High School coaching staff as well as outstanding OHS players from past and present will help conduct the camp and all participants will receive a free camp t-shirt.
Brochures are available online at www.OwatonnaFootball.com as well as at the Park and Recreation offices. Participants may walk up and register the first night of camp. Please call or email coach Jeff Williams at 444-8908 or e-mail at jwilliams@isd761.org for more information.