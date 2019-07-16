For the first time in 15 years, the entry fee for the annual Ken Bey Golf Classic was raised.
And no one said a word.
That’s simply the environment the OHS football booster organization — also known as the Owatonna Quarterback Club — has fostered over the last three decades or so.
People come, and people help out. It’s pretty much that simple.
“We have never been an organization that attacks people and asks them for money,” said Marc Wiese, who helps coordinate the annual golf event. “All of the comments that we had were overwhelmingly positive. I think people know that it’s a fundraiser, but we invest the money back into our kids.”
With temperatures soaring into the middle-80s and the air as thick as a sauna, a record 152 individuals took the course at Brooktree on Saturday afternoon. The four-person, best-ball format started promptly at 11 a.m. and, according to Wiese, ran “flawlessly” and ended before 4:30 p.m.
The laid-back affair was buzzing with activity throughout the entire afternoon as alumni and friends from several generations took the course. Boosters made the trek from as far away as Tennessee and Nebraska, but most groups featured at least one individual from the immediate community.
“Lots of newbies and blue-level donors that had an individual hole sponsored,” Wiese said. “It was a great turnout.”
With the football team winning its second straight Class AAAAA state championship and third in the last six years, interest in the Ken Bey reached a point that Wiese actually had to turn away a few groups simply because the course reached full capacity, which isn’t something that many organizations have to deal with.
“I seriously cannot thank the community enough for their support,” Wiese said. “Having to turn away golfers was so disheartening, but that just shows the level of interest people have in supporting the program.”
Next year’s event — which will be the club’s 19th — is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 11 and will likely be the third consecutive summer with at least 144 individuals.
Money raised from the Ken Bey has funded the varsity team specifically with three sets of new uniform combinations in 2016 as well as top-of-the-line helmets and equipment. Last season, OHS became the first high school in the state of Minnesota to use the VICIS Pro ZERO1 helmet.
Every OHS football player in grades 9-12 is fitted with a certified five-star rated helmet.