Tuesday morning Owatonna Silver Streaks improved their record to 5-1 with a 19-16 victory over the second-ranked Faribault Golden Eagle Talons.
With the win, Owatonna moves into first place in the Four-City League.
The Owatonna Senior Silver Streaks took their fourth loss of the season by Faribault Golden Eagels Wings.
On Tuesday July 16, both Owatonna teams will be at home against Northfield.
League A division
Owatonna Silver Streaks, 5-1
Faribault Golden Eagle Talons, 5-2
Northfield of Dreams, 2-4
Cannon Falls Boomers, 0-5
League B division
Faribault Golden Eagle Wings, 7-0
Northfield of Dreams, 4-3
Owatonna Senior Silver Streaks, 2-4
Cannon Falls Boombers, 0-6